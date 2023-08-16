GOCOP to hold 2023 Annual Conference in Abuja

The Guild of Corporate Online Publishers (GOCOP) has announced that its 2023 Annual Conference will hold in Abuja,Nigeria’s Federal Capital Territory.

According to a press statement signed by Danlami Nmodu, mni and Olumide Iyanda, Chairman and Secretary respectively of the 2023 Conference Planning Committee, the event will hold on 4th and 5th of October .It is scheduled to hold at Abuja Continental Hotel (Old Sheraton Hotel).The officials revealed that theme of this year’s conference is: “Nigeria: Roadmap for Socio-Economic Recovery and Sustainability”, with a keynote address to be delivered by a renowned business mogul. The statement said the choice of the theme is informed by current socio-political and economic realities facing Nigeria where a new set of leaders at national and state levels has emerged after the 2023 general elections.Even more, the lecture will provide useful insight to guide the new leaders.

Past speakers at the Conference include Rev. Matthew Hassan Kukah, the Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto who delivered the 2019 lecture on “Economy, Security and National Development: The Way Forward”.

In 2021, Mr. Boss Mustapha, Secretary to the Government of the Federation keynoted the Conference in his capacity as Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Covid-19. He spoke on: “Post Covid-19 Pandemic: Recovery and Reconstruction in Nigeria”.

In 2022, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, Chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission delivered the address titled “2023 Elections: Managing the Process for Credible Outcom

e.

The statement said all the preparations have been made to ensure that the 2023 event is a resounding success, as Abuja will be hosting GOCOP Annual Conference for the first time.

