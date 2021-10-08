GOCOP swells in ranks, inducts new members (+full list)



The Guild of Corporate Online Publishers (GOCOP), swelled in ranks on Thursday with the induction of 21 new members.



The induction was part of the activities of the fifth annual conference of GOCOP held at Sheraton Hotels, Ikeja in Lagos.

The Conference was chaired by the governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, while the keynote speaker was the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF and Chairman, Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19, Mr. Boss Mustapha.

The SGF who was represented by the Executive Director, National Primary Healthcare Development Agency, NPHCDA, Dr. Faisal Shuaib, spoke on the theme “Post COVID-19 Pandemic: Recovery and Reconstruction in Nigeria.”

The new members of GOCOP inducted at the occasion include Mr. Toni Kan, publisher, thisislagos.ng; Dele Fashomi, Editor-in-Chief, IQ4 Media Ltd, Sir Folu Olamiti, Publisher, Newspot; Ignatius Chukwu, Editor-in-chief, SILVER NEWS Online; Victoria Ibanga, Editor-in-Chief, The Next Edition; Ayo Olesin, Editor-in-Chief, The NewsMatrics; Rose Moses, Editor-in-Chief, Newsmart; Dipo Kehinde, Publisher, NewsmakersNG; Joan Chioma Obinagwam, publisher/Editor-in-chief of Confiance News and Biodun Durojaiye, Editor-in-Chief, The Lagos Times.



Others include Tajudeen Abdulkareem, Editor-in-Chief, Credible News; Sakibu Olokojobi, Editor-In-Chief, FrontPage; Dumebi IfeanyiChukwu, Publisher, POLITICS NIGERIA; Oluwadare Mayowa, Editor-in-Chief, Global Financial Digest; Shola Oshunkeye, President /CEO of The Crest; Muhammad Danjuma Katsina, publisher, Katsina city News; Olumide Bajulaiye, Editor-in-Chief, Daily Dispatch Newspaper and Hassan Gimba, Publisher/Editor-in-Chief, Neptune Prime.

Equally inducted were Celestine Okafor, Dr. Iseoluwa Ige, and Francis Chukwudi.



Speaking at the occasion, the new president of the GOCOP, Maureen Chigbo, restated the group’s commitment to professionalism, integrity, national development and capacity building.

GOCOP is also primed to promote the advancement of journalism as a profession and economic wellbeing of members.



Meanwhile, some of the new members have expressed their happiness over being inducted as members of GOCOP.

In their separate statements, they expressed hope for GOCOP’s continuous promotion of professionalism among other virtues.

The Publisher/Editor-in-Chief of Confiance News, Chioma Obinagwam, said “We are all looking up to the leadership of GOCOP to continue to build an association of responsible and highly professional journalists.”



“The leadership must continue to mind the ethics, culture, and business of news media, as it strives to promote activities that will contribute to the professional advancement and economic wellbeing of members,” Mr. Dipo Kehinde, publisher of Newsmakers, advised.

Rose Moses, publisher of the Newsmart expressed happiness over her membership. “I am glad to be admitted as a member of this distinguished body of online publishers. I congratulate the members of the executive, both past and present, for the good work they are doing in maintaining ethics and professionalism and for successful hosting of the conference. I have no doubt it’s going to be a pleasurable experience.”



GOCOP is a registered non-governmental, non-partisan, non-profit organisation, comprising owners of online publications who previously worked as professional journalists in major mainstream media organisations.

