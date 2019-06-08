GOCOP expresses worry over suspension of AIT, Ray Power licence

#TrackNigeria -The Guild of Corporate Online Publishers has expressed grave worries over the sudden suspension of the operating licence of DAAR Communications, owners of African Independent Television and Ray Power FM, by the Federal Government.



In a statement issued by its Publicity Secretary, Olumide Iyanda, the Guild urged the National Broadcasting Commission to reconsider its stance in the interest of free press and Nigeria’s growing democracy.



While GOCOP urged all media practitioners to operate with every sense of responsibility, it also advised NBC to resolve its differences with DAAR Communications through dialogue, which it described as the most acceptable channel in a democracy.



In the light of the foregoing, GOCOP called on the Federal Government to mandate the NBC to rescind the decision against DAAR Communications in order to pave the way for dialogue.



It said despite the court order that AIT and Ray Power should be reopened, there is still the need for decorum to be the watchword of government agencies in taking decisions that will affect the lives of many and the country’s image abroad.

Related