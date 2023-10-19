GOCOP Congratulates Soneye, NNPCL’s New Spokesman, Enugu Commissioner Agbo, Others on Appointments

The Guild of Corporate Online Publishers (GOCOP) has congratulated Mr. Olufemi Oladapo Soneye over his appointment as Chief Corporate Communications Officer (CCCO) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL).

The association also congratulates its pioneer president, Dr. Malachy Agbo, who was recently sworn in by the Governor of Enugu State, Mr. Peter Mbah as Commissioner for Human Development and Poverty Eradication.

Reacting to the developments, the president of GOCOP and publisher of RealNews online magazine, Maureen Chigbo, applauded the appointments and enjoined them to remain good ambassadors of GOCOP while counting on the Guild for maximum support.

A press statement by GOCOP Publicity Secretary, Mr. Remmy Nweke, quoted Chigbo as recalling that another high-ranking GOCOP member, Malam Rasheed Olawale of Sahel Standard, was recently appointed as the spokesperson to the Osun State Governor, while Mr. Ajagbe Adeyemi Teslim of August24news was also appointed Special Adviser on Digital Communications to the Lagos Island Council chairman.

The GOCOP President noted that Mr. Soneye, until his appointment, was of the Per Second News while Dr. Agbo was Founding Publisher of The Citizens.



She wished all the political appointees success in their new roles, reiterating that the Guild was ever ready to support and partner with them to ensure they delivered on their mandates.

GOCOP, a registered non-governmental, non-partisan, non-profit organisation, comprises owners of online publications.

It recently held its annual national conference in Abuja. The conference was chaired by Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, the Registrar and Chief Executive Officer of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), while the first Nigerian professor of Capital Market, Prof. Uche Joseph Uwaleke of Nasarawa State University Keffi, delivered the keynote.

