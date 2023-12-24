….GOCOP congratulates Horatius Egua on appointment as Director, Special Duties, NCAA

The Guild of Corporate Online Publishers (GOCOP) has congratulated Mr. Horatius Egua over his appointment as Director, Special Duties at the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).

Mr. Egua, a pioneer member and Zonal Coordinator, North-East of GOCOP, was among some 46 directors of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) appointed few days ago by the presidency including the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Nigeria Metrological Agency (NiMET), Nigeria Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) and the Nigeria Safety and Investigation Bureau (NSIB). NCAA is the regulatory body of the aviation industry in Nigeria under the Federal Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development.

Congratulating Mr. Egua on his appointment, the president of GOCOP and publisher of Realnews magazine Online, Maureen Chigbo, enjoined him to continue flying GOCOP’s flag as good ambassador, assuring him of the Guild’s support.

Chigbo stated this in a press statement by GOCOP Publicity Secretary, Sir Remmy Nweke, noting that Egua will be the second member of GOCOP to be given an appointment by President Bola Tinubu who previously made Mr. Olufemi Soneye the Chief Corporate Communications Officer (CCCO) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL).

Mr. Egua until his appointment, was the publisher of The Bridge News and the immediate past Media Aide to the former Minister of State on Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva.

GOCOP, a registered non-governmental, non-partisan, non-profit organisation, comprises 104 owners of online publications.

