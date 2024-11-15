GOCOP calls for balanced regulatory framework for digital content in Nigeria

The Guild of Corporate Online Publishers (GOCOP) has called for a balanced regulatory framework for digital content produced by Nigerian creatives.

Deputy General Secretary of the Guild Olumide Iyanda made the call on Thursday while delivering a goodwill message at the opening ceremony of the 4th Peace Anyiam-Osigwe Nigeria Digital Content Regulation Conference (NDCRC) organised by the National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB) in Lagos.

The theme of the two-day conference is “Film and Video Regulation in the Digital Age, Balancing Creativity and Responsibility.”

Mr Iyanda conveyed GOCOP’s commendation to the Minister of Art, Culture and the Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa, for her support of the NFVCB under the leadership of Dr Shaibu Husseini.

According to him, the conference not only serves as a tribute to the visionary contributions of the late Peace Anyiam-Osigwe but also as an essential forum for collaboration, learning and strategising to shape the future of digital content responsibly.

“The NFVCB’s commitment to creating a balanced regulatory framework that respects creativity while upholding societal values is commendable and deeply aligns with our mission at GOCOP which was established to promote professionalism among online publishers and uphold the ethical standards of journalism in the digital space,” Iyanda said.

As a member of the Nigeria Press Organisation (NPO) and one of the drivers of the National Media Complaints Commission (NMCC), also known as the media Ombudsman, GOCOP plays a crucial role in ensuring that online publications maintain high standards of integrity and professionalism, thereby contributing positively to the media landscape in Nigeria.

“The legacy of Peace Anyiam-Osigwe is a reminder to us all of the transformative power of content that respects cultural heritage and inspires positive change.”

Speaking earlier in his welcome address, Executive Director of the NFVCB, Dr Husseini said: “As we gather to exchange ideas, forge new partnerships, and chart a course for Nigeria’s digital content regulation future, I want to emphasise the importance of collaboration and cooperation in our shared goal of promoting a vibrant and responsible creative sector.

“The whole idea of the digital content regulation conference was named after the late iconic writer, filmmaker and producer, Peace Anyiam-Osigwe, and which I must credit my predecessor, Alhaji Adedayo Thomas.”

He noted that since the industry had the power to shape minds and influence culture, stakeholders needed to balance artistic expression with sensitivity and respect for the audience.

“By doing so, we are not only upholding the integrity of our industry but also contributing to a more informed and empathetic society,” Husseini said.

In her keynote address, Founder of EbonyLife Group, Mo Abudu, emphasised the importance of changing the narrative about Africa through content.

“As creatives, we must understand that with great power comes great responsibility. We must balance our creative freedom with the need to protect our audiences, particularly children, from harmful or inappropriate content.

“We can change the narrative about Africa with content. We must create stories that resonate with global audiences, stories that showcase our unique perspectives and experiences as Africans,” she said.

Hannatu Musawa, who was represented by General Manager of the National Theatre, Tola Akerele, commended NFVCB for organising the conference.

“I commend the NFVCB for organising this conference, which is a vital platform for discussing pressing issues in the digital space.

“It’s a great opportunity for stakeholders to come together and explore ways to promote the growth and development of the creative industry in Nigeria,” Musawa said.