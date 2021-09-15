GOCOP announces date for fifth annual conference





The Guild of Corporate Online Publishers (GOCOP) has announced October 6 and 7, 2021 as dates for its fifth annual conference.



A statement signed by Olumide Iyanda, GOCOP publicity secretary, said the theme of the conference is “COVID-19 Pandemic: Recovery and Reconstruction in Nigeria”.



It stated that the choice of the topic is informed by contemporary political, economic, security, socio-cultural challenges facing Nigeria occasioned by the coronavirus pandemic which has crippled socio-cultural and economic activities not only in Nigeria, but around the world and the concerted efforts made nationally and globally to tame the scourge.



The statement also quoted Maureen Chigbo, GOCOP vice president and chairperson of the conference organising committee, as saying that the programme will include a business lunch with leading marketing and corporate communications practitioners in Nigeria on the first day of the conference.

The business lunch will take place at the Sheraton Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos, on October 6 by 1pm prompt.

After the lunch, GOCOP members will go into a closed-door session to discuss internal affairs of the guild, the statement said.



On the second day, October 7, there will be a lecture on the conference theme to be delivered by a top official of the Federal Government, with discussions by experts in health, economic and political affairs. A state governor will chair the conference.



Both the governor and top government official along with other speakers will soon be made public.

The conference, which promises to be a worthwhile event, will bring together policy and decision-makers from the private and public sectors as well as scholars, non-governmental organisations and the media.

