GOCOP 2023 confab: Buratai compares online media to Infantry Corps of an Army

By Chimezie Godfrey

Former Nigerian Army Chief, Lieutenant General Tukur Yusuf Buratai (Rtd) has urged the Guild of Corporate Online Publishers (GOCOP) to ensure that ethical standards and professionalism are respected by all practitioners in the online media.

Delivering his goodwill message during the Annual Conference of GOCOP held Thursday in Abuja, Buratai expressed his admiration for the dynamism of the online media in their reach, penetration, speed and resilience.

Buratai who was represented by Dr MS Abubakar compared the online component of the media to the Infantry Corps of an Army. “To an Army, the Infantry is the Queen of Battle.

“Therefore I see the Online Publisher as the Queen of the Media. Real power revolves around the Queen”.

According to him, the online media, in contrast to traditional or print media, is capable of reaching millions of people all over the world in a matter of minutes with just one click.

He therefore urged GOCOP to take its stand against unwholesome practices, and ensure that the ethical standards of the profession are maintained.

He said, “Because of how relatively inexpensive it is, it has made a significant contribution to informing, educating, and entertaining of the general public. All that is required is an Android phone and access to the internet. The days are long gone when individuals needed to physically purchase newspapers in order to be informed.

“While we appreciate the versatility of the Online Media, let me be quick to point out certain unwanted trends. The widespread use of propaganda, half-truths, invented lies, and fake news in online media, is a regrettable unintended consequences of this advancement. I however have confidence with this August body – Guild of Corporate Online Publishers to checkmate those who practice deviations from its corporate objectives.

“Here is where GOCOP needs to take a stand and ensure that ethical standards and professionalism are respected by all practitioners in the online media. I have a firm conviction that the online media is a genuine instrument for the consolidation of our nation’s social fabric, the promotion of forward movement, the maintenance of peace and security, and the growth of our economy.

“Therefore, GOCOP should continue to assist us in sanitizing and standardizing the online media space to make it healthier and more effective. This vital domain will not be ceded to fifth columnists, bigots, and blackmailers. This does not preclude the use of online media to expose corruption and injustice and advocate for the rights of the disadvantaged.”

He added,”It is not my intention to engage in a drawn-out conversation with you today. I would like to applaud the organizers for their hard work in putting together this conference. You can count on my support and blessings in this endeavor at any time.

“Congratulations to the President, the EXCO and all members of th GOCOP.”

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

