GOCOP 2021: Great content, key to survival, says Premium Times Chief

Great content has been described as key to survival and making of online news outlets sustainable in this era.

The Editor-in-Chief, Premium Times, Mr. Musikilu Mojeed, gave this insight in his presentation at the 2021 annual conference of the Guild of Corporate Online Publishers (GOCOP) held at Sheraton Lagos last weekend.

Speaking on “Making Online News Outlets Sustainable,” Mr. Mojeed noted that it’s not just enough to generate content but having a great content stands any online news platform out among equals.

This, he said, has a way of retaining visitors and readership over time which enriches and sets the platform on the path of sustainability.

Mojeed, who is a thoroughbred investigative journalist and former president of GOCOP, told his audience that they equally have to be credible in carrying out their profession.

“You must be credible,” he declared.

Credibility, he said, comes along with being “fair, diligent, consistent and ethical in your coverages.”

Additionally, the Premium Times chief said that in order for an online news outlets to be sustainable at this era and age, they must have multiple revenue streams.

“Advertising alone can’t save you from the hangman,” he asserted.

Sharing his Premium Times experience, Mojeed said they have built trust with some non-profit entities, while working hard to sustain partnership with traditional advertising and exploring innovative advertising.

Further, Mojeed said they have evolved into book publishing, organizing events such as training, data and analysis service, seeking donations that support journalism and creation of membership services.

In a related development, the Publisher of Realnews, Maureen Chigbo, emerged the new president GOCOP for the next two years at the AGM. She took over from the publisher of The Eagle Online Mr. Dotun Oladipo after he served out two terms.

Maureen was elected the fourth President of GOCOP alongside 14 others as the new set of Executive Committee (Exco) including Mr Danlami Nmodu, mni as the Deputy President, Mr Ken Ugbechie as Vice President, South; Mr Tom Chiahemen emerged Vice President, North; Mr Collins Edomaruse as General Secretary, Mr Olumide Iyanda as Deputy Secretary-General; Remmy Nweke as Publicity Secretary, Azuh Arinze as Financial Secretary, whereas Mrs Yemisi Izuora emerged the Treasurer.

Similarly at the AGM Messrs Max Amuchie, Horatius Egua, James Ume; Akeem Oyetunji; Raymond Ukaegbu and Tony Edike were elected Zonal Coordinators for the North Central; North East, North West, South West, South-South and South East, in that order.

In her acceptance speech on behalf of her new exco, Maureen Chigbo pledged to do her best in uplifting the ideals of GOCOP and credibility of members with the support and cooperation of the group.

The 2021 GOCOP Election Committee was chaired by Yusuf Ozi-Usman, publisher of Greenberg Reporters while Afolabi Odeyemi was the Secretary. Other members of the committee include Dr. Monday Ashibogwu , Mr. Wole Tokede, and Mr. Kazeem Akintunde.

GOCOP, a registered non-governmental, non-partisan, non-profit organisation, comprises owners of online publications with vast experiences as professional journalists.

