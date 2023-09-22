GOC vows to fish out killers of security agents in Imo community

By Stanley Nwanosike

Maj.-Gen. Hassan Dada, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 82 Division Nigerian Army, has pledged to bring the perpetrators of attacks on the Joint Task Force, Operation Search and Flush (OP SAF) to book.

The GOC, who is also the Commander Joint Task Force Operation UDO KA II, made this pledge on Thursday when he visited wounded soldiers in the hospital in Owerri.

NAN reports that the soldiers were wounded in the incident on Tuesday in Obowo community in Ehime Mbano Local Government Area Council of Imo.

The victims include men of the Nigerian Police Force, Army, Department of State Services (DSS), and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

The GOC, while extending appreciation of both the Chief of Defence Staff and the Chief of Army Staff to the soldiers, thanked them for their selfless sacrifice towards the restoration of peace in Imo State and entire South-East by extension.

He assured the wounded of the best medical services available at no cost to the soldiers, while expressing hope for their quickest recovery.

Dada subsequently paida condolence visits to sister heads of security agencies who lost personnel in the incidence.

“I urge all (security personnel) to remain focused and resolute at bringing to an end, the spiral of violence in the South East region,” he said.

The GOC equally assured strengthening existing cordial relations among security agencies within the region. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

