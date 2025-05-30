GOC urges troops on operations against terrorists

By Hamza Suleiman



The Nigerian Army has urged troops of 26 Task Force Brigade to sustain the momentum in the ongoing counter-insurgency operations in the North-east.

The Acting General Officer Commanding (GOC), 7 Division and Commander Sector 1, Operation Hadin Kai, Brig.-Gen. Ugochukwu Unachukwu, said this during an operational visit to the Brigade Headquarters on Friday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Unachukwu was there to assess combat readiness, morale of the troops, inspect equipment and other logistics.

A military source told NAN that the visit was a deliberate and continuous effort to enhance operational efficiency in the fight against insurgency within the Division’s Area of Responsibility.

On arrival, Unachukwu was received by the Brigade Commander, Brig.-Gen. N. Abdullahi, who led him through an inspection of operational equipment and briefed him on the Brigade’s strategic posture.

The GOC, however, commended the troops for their recent successes, especially in deep-clearing operations within the Sambisa Forest, where they demonstrated commitment, professionalism and bravery.

“Your outstanding operational success in clearing terrorists deep into the Sambisa Forest is a testament to your unwavering dedication, unrelenting passion, and unmatched bravery.

“I, therefore, commend you for your professionalism, teamwork, and sacrifice. However, I know that there is more work to be done.

“I urge you to maintain this momentum, push further, and ensure that our sector and the nation at large are completely free from the scourge of terrorism,” Unachukwu said.

He reassured them of the Nigerian Army’s commitment toward ensuring operational formations were adequately supported in the discharge of their duties.

The GOC also went into an in-depth briefing session on the Brigade's future operations and strategic plans to consolidate on recent gains and dismantle the remaining terrorists enclaves in the region. (NAN)