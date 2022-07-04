GOC urges troops not to be distracted by operational hardships

By Habibu Harisu

Maj.-Gen. Uwem Bassey, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 8 Division of the Nigerian Army Sokoto, has urged personnel not to be distracted by operational hardships but remain committed to achieving success.

Bassey made the call during a special Church service as part of 2022 Nigerian Army Day Celebrations in Giginya Barracks on Sunday in Sokoto.

The GOC assured that Nigerian Army would continue to accord priority to welfare of personnel who were giving their best to the service of the country.

” When people see us in shiny dress, they admire us, not knowing the hardships and challenges we undergo.

” We work under dust, rain and other situations in trying to make sure that law abiding citizens go about their businesses peacefully,” the GOC said.

Bassey advised personnel to obey rules and always work towards pleasing their superiors in line with good conduct and guiding principles in the service.

According to him, Nigerian Army leadership strived in providing befitting accommodation and vehicles for Sergeant Regimentals and other personnel welfare improvements aimed at improving their welfare and service delivery.

The GOC added that three operational units were designed to facilitate improved productively in tackling security challenges in the division’s operation areas.

He emphasised the need for personnel to continue preserving unity and cohesion in the service as Nigerian Army always encouraged tolerance, abhorred ethnic or religious differences.

Bassey cautioned personnel against pursuing lavish lifestyles but always wait for natural rewards in the service as hard work would always manifest and be recognised.

He assured that with the resources put together against security challenges in Northwest states all challenges would be overcome soon and would be a history.

According to him, from his experience in service in northeast operations, the issues would soon be over, stressing that at present thousands of insurgents have repented.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that during the church service, led by Chaplain, Lt. Col. Elemi Clement, prayers were offered for souls of fallen heros and for the success of various military operations at all levels, for peace to reign in the country. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

