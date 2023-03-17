GOC urges personnel to remain apolitical

By Oladapo Udom

The General Officer Commanding (GOC) 81 Division, Nigerian Army, Maj.-Gen. Obinna Ajunwa, has called on personnel to remain focused, committed and apolitical in inclination.

Ajunwa said this at the Headquarters, Nigerian Army Education Corps (NAEC) West African Social Activities (WASA) 2022, which held on Thursday at AN Barracks, Yaba, Lagos State.

He was represented by Brig.-Gen. Kasim Abdulkarim, Commander, 55 Signals Brigade Nigerian Army.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that WASA marks the end of the year’s activities in a unit and provides an opportunity for officers, soldiers and their families to socialise in an informal setting.

WASA is also a reminder of the diverse cultures which the country is blessed with.

The GOC said that the responsibilities of military personnel as members of the armed forces of Nigeria were to remain focused, committed, and diligent in all their duties.

“As ambassadors of the army, we must strive to project the image of the Nigerian Army in good light by being law abiding and apolitical in inclination,” he said.

Ajunwa commended the Commander, Nigerian Army Education Corps, Maj.-Gen. Mohammed Augie, for his passion and unique leadership style which had brought significant developments to the Corps.

He said that the diligence and passion of the commander had contributed greatly to the level of interventions the corps had attracted so far from the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lt.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya.

“The determination of the current leadership of NAEC has projected the Corps being the knowledge torch bearer of the entire NA.

“In addition to interventions in area of career development for NAEC personnel, the COAS also commissioned monumental projects such as NAEC House, Hall of Fame and remodelled Headquarters gate among others.

“The COAS has also graciously approved a transit camp for officers of the Corps which is currently under construction,” the GOC said.

Ajunwa said that these deeds were to serve as reward for the Commander’s dedication and to motivate and improve troop’s welfare generally.

He added that NAEC was on the right path of proper repositioning to discharge its roles in support of the Nigerian Army.

“I implore the officers, soldiers and staff of the Nigerian Army Education Corps and other units here not to rest on their oars.

“I urge you all to put in your very best to ensure this year’s exploits surpass the previous,” the GOC said.

Augie said that WASA had aided in fostering the spirit of the corps among troops and instilling confidence in them.

“Therefore, I urge the officers and soldiers to rededicate themselves, and strive harder and brace up for the contemporary security challenges being faced by our nation.

“Our conduct is guided by civil and military laws, and we must display exemplary conduct always wherever we find ourselves.

“We thank God for keeping us alive till this moment to witness yet another year and for making us experience the successful completion of a peaceful election,” he said.

Augie said that the Corps would continue to perform assigned roles in support of the COAS vision of having a “professional Nigerian Army ready to accomplish assigned missions in defence of Nigeria.”

Activities included in WASA were beautiful display of cultural troupes and various sorts of entertainment, including tug-of-war.(NAN)