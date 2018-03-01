GOC urges Nigerians to report security infractions in border communities

The General Officer Commanding (GOC) 82 Division of the Nigerian Army, Enugu, Maj.-Gen. Adamu Abubakar, has urged Nigerians in border communities to report any security infraction to security agencies.

A statement issued on Thursday in Enugu by the Division’s Deputy Director of Public Relations, Col. Sagir Musa, quoted Abubakar as making the call when he visited Danare 1 and Danare 2 communities, which are border communities with Cameroon, on Wednesday, Feb. 28.

Abubakar said that the fact finding and assessment visit was a follow-up to the elaborate security stakeholders meeting presided over by the GOC on behalf of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.- Gen. Tukur Buratai, on Feb. 27, at 245 Reconnaissance Battalion, Ikom, Cross River.

The GOC thanked the communities for their patience and being law abiding, and urged them to report any security infraction to the security agencies.

Abubakar assured them of the resolve of the government and the Nigerian Armed Forces to protect Nigerian citizens anywhere.

The GOC during the visit had interactive session with the traditional rulers, women leaders and youths of the communities, where he was briefed on the situation by the High Chief of Danare 2, Chief Ndep Ogar.

Ogar appealed to the relevant authorities to as a matter of necessity, station a permanent security presence in the area to protect the lives and property of Nigerians.

The Danare 2 community, which is an agrarian and fragmented farming community located on the fringe of Boki Council area in Cross River, shares border with Cameroon. (NAN)