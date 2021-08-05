GOC tasks troops on loyalty, professionalism

Maj.-Gen. Ibrahim Ali, the General Officer Commanding (GOC), 3 Division of the Nigerian Army, Rukuba, near Jos, has urged officers and men of the division to be loyal to constituted authorities at all times.Ali said this at the closing ceremony of the division’s Inter Brigades Warrant Officers and Senior Non-Commissioned Officers Competition on Friday in Jos.Represented by Brig. Gen. Williams Dangana, the Garrison Commander of the division, Ali urged troops to be professional in the discharge of their duties.

He further urged them to also support the current democratic system in Nigeria to grow by doing what is right at all times.“I must urge you all to continue to support democracy by being loyal at all times.“It is the duty of all officers and men to be absolutely loyal to constituted authority at all times,”he urged.

Ali said that the concluded competition parts of its training exercise, adding that such competitions promotes professionalism among troops.He said that the competition was aimed at promoting leadership quality, organisational ability and level initiative among personnel.The GOC added that the exercise would foster esprit-de-corps, improve physical fitness and cultivate healthy rivalry among formations within the division.“Let me mention that competitions are aspects of training.“Training through competitions plays an important role in the moulding, professionalising, and having a disciplined Nigerian army which has been able to maintain the territorial integrity of our nation.

“There is no gain saying the fact that competition develops the resilience required to win battles.“And so, this activity satisfies one of the pillars of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), which is professionalism,”he saidThe GOC thanked the COAS, Lt.-Gen. Farouk Yahaya, for approving funds for the competition to be organised.Ali commended the various formations for competing healthily and keenly during the four-day events

.He congratulated individuals and formations who won prizes at the competition, and urged all participants to put the knowledge gained into good use.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the competition dwelled on combating swimming, weapon handling, map reading, drills, obstacle crossing, among others.Of the five out of the six formations in the division that participated in the competition , 3 Garrison Brigade, emerged the overall winner, while 43 Engineers Brigade and 53 Brigade, emerged 2nd and 3th, respectively.33 Artillery Brigade emerged 4th, while 23 Brigade came 5th. (NAN)

