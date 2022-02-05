GOC tasks officers to remain dedicated, uphold nation’s integrity

Maj-Gen. Lawrence Fejokwu, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 81 Division of the Nigerian Army (NA), has called on soldiers to remain dedicated to their duties and continue to uphold the integrity of the country.

Fejokwu said this during the West African Social Activities (WASA) 2021 night which ended in the early hours of Saturday at the Bonny Camp Cantonment, Victoria Island, Lagos State.

The GOC was represented by Brig.-Gen. Oladipo Oshunsan, the Commander, 55 Signal Brigade, Lagos.

L-R: Brig.-Gen. Oladipo Oshunsan and Brig.-Gen. Shehu Mustapha.

Fejokwu also charged the officers and soldiers to remain focused, train hard and be ready to combat any threats to national security.

“Security is a collective responsibility, hence my challenge to you all to maintain a high level of security alertness, monitor and report any unusual activities to the appropriate authorities,” the GOC said.

According to him, WASA is an age-long heritage of the army which is aimed at preserving Nigeria’s ethics and traditions through social interaction of its personnel, their families and well-wishers.

“The event also seeks to promote comradeship and foster unity among personnel as one large family.”

Fejokwu also appreciated the family members of the soldiers and officers for their firm support throughout the year.

“I specifically appreciate our wives for keeping the home front running. I pray that the almighty God will be with you now and forever.

“Your prayers have been our strength in the course of discharging our constitutional duties,” he said.

The GOC thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for his his tireless support to the Nigerian Army.

“Our success today is as a result of our dedication to the service and commitment of personnel in executing all assigned tasks, in line with the vision of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya.

“His vision is to have: ‘A Professional Nigerian Army Ready to Accomplish Assigned Missions within a Joint Environment in the Defence of Nigeria’,” Fejokwu said.

Also, the Director of Islamic Affairs, Nigerian Army, Brig.-Gen. Shehu Mustapha, said that WASA had helped in uniting the army and bringing harmony to the various formations.

Mustapha said that the legacy had helped to nurture the confidence and share the spirit of harmony between military personnel and their families who naturally come from diverse geo-cultural spreads.

“Additionally, WASA plays a vital role of reminding the older generation of the barracks community of their cultural heritage.

“It also connects the younger ones who were probably born outside of their traditional communities to their customs,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that officers and men from the Directorate of Chaplain Services (RC), the Directorate of Islamic Affairs (DOIA), and the Nigerian Army School of Public Relations and Information (NASPRI) participated in the event. (NAN

