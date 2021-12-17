GOC tasks newly decorated officers on redoubling efforts in tackling insecurity

Maj.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, the General Officer Commanding (GOC), 82 Division of the Nigerian Army, has tasked newly-decorated officers to redouble their efforts in tackling insecurity.

Lagbaja gave the charge on Friday during the decoration of eight newly-promoted senior officers of the Division at the Dragon Officers’ Mess in Abakpa Military Cantonment, Enugu.

The eight senior officers decorated were promoted from the ranks of Major to Lieutenant Colonel.

The GOC, who was represented by the Chief of Staff of the Division, Brig.-Gen. Greg Omoregbe, said that the new ranks meant added responsibility to the newly-decorated officers.

“We are grateful to God Almighty for your recent promotion and decoration today. Promotion comes from God Almighty.

“We thank the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya, and the Nigerian Army authorities for approving your promotion and decoration.

“You must redouble your efforts, especially in bringing out your resourcefulness to your assigned duties as well as tackle existing and emerging security threats within the Division’s Area of Responsibility.

“Ensure that you uphold the confidence reposed on you by being loyal and committed to the Nigerian Army authorities and service of our fatherland,” he said.

Lagbaja, who also doubles as the Chief Dragon, congratulated the newly-decorated officers and their families present for their new ranks.

Responding, Lt.-Col. H.Z, Babayo, who spoke on behalf of the newly-decorated officers, assured the COAS, GOC, Nigerian Army authorities and the Division of their unshaken resolve to be loyal and committed to their duties.

Babayo noted that the newly-decorated officers had vowed to live up to the challenges ahead as well as make the Nigerian Army proud in all they do.

“We are fully committed and ever ready to put in necessary sacrifice to ensure that the Nigerian Army, the Division and our various units/commands deliver on all its mandates or tasks,” he assured.

Other officers newly-decorated include: Lt.-Col. T. Musa, Lt.-Col. M.K. Liman, Lt.-Col. A. Abdullahi, Lt.-Col. Y. U. Andrew, Lt.-Col. A. Mohammed, Lt.-Col. N.O. Agbaosi and Lt.-Col. A. O. Ibrahim. (NAN)

