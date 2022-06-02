GOC seeks more synergy among security agencies in tackling insecurity

The General Officer Commanding (GOC), 2 Division Nigerian Army, Maj.-Gen. Gold Chibuisi has called for more synergy among security agencies to tackle insecurity in the country.

This is contained statement signed by Lt.-Col. Charles Ekeocha, the acting Deputy Director, Army Public Relations on Thursday.

The statement said that Chibuisi made the call when the Commander, 671 Nigerian Airforce Detachment Ibadan, Air Commodore Babatunde Folaji paid him a courtesy visit.

The GOC dispelled the rumour of disunity among the armed forces.

He commended the current service chiefs for their resolve to reposition the forces to effectively work in a joint environment to tackle any emerging challenges.

Chibuisi described the armed forces as one pursuing the same goal of protecting lives and properties as well as the territorial integrity of Nigeria.

The GOC warned the troops operating in the Division’s Area of Responsibility (AOR) not to involve themselves in partisan politics, aid any politician or fall prey to inducement by land grabbers.

Chibuisi said that any personnel caught perpetrating such acts would be punished appropriately.

Earlier, Folaji commended the cordial relationship and the hospitability the GOC and the Division had been giving to personnel of the detachment whenever the need arose.

He pledged to ensure synergy and cooperation with other security agencies in Oyo State in order to move the state and the nation forward.

Folaji also commended the GOC for creating the enabling environment for other services to work together for the peace and security of Nigeria. (NAN)

