GOC seeks media support for credible election

By Oladapo Udom

The General Officer Commanding (GOC) 81 Division Nigerian Army, Maj.-Gen. Obinna Ajunwa, has called on the media to support the Nigerian Armed Forces and security agencies to achieve a free and fair election.

Ajunwa made the call on Thursday during a media parley with Defence Correspondents at Old Queens Road, Ikoyi, Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the general elections are scheduled for Feb. 25 and March 11.

The GOC said there was no better security than preventing violent occurences before they happened which could only be achieved by disseminating appropriate information at the right time.

“So, I urge the media to work with security agencies by sharing timely information so that we can move in and take preemptive action to make sure that no life is lost.

“I employ all of us to work together to give the nation an election that is worth the name democracy,” he said.

Ajunwa said that this was the last election that President Muhammadu Buhari would conduct and he had requested for all of us directly or indirectly to help achieve a credible election.

“The president has requested for all of us to help achieve a free and fair election so that his legacy can continue to ascend that position.

“As a statesman, he has desired to give us a credible election, having signed the new Electoral Act and told us in explicit terms what his desires are for the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“So, I urge us to work together for a free and fair election to be achieved, free of violence and rancour,” the GOC said.

He said that the society could contribute positively to ensure that the election went smoothly through the concept of ‘see something, say something’ which was for the purpose of enhancing security.

“Therefore, by extension, we are working for the security of the nation so, the security of the election is for all of us and not just for the Armed Forces alone.

“The Armed Forces are apolitical and we are going to work with whoever is elected by the masses for us to work with.

“Our duty is to make sure that no blood is spilled and that no persons ambition consumes the lives of anybody during the election,” Ajunwa said.

The GOC urged us all to ignore our personal desires and look out for how the whole society would benefit by making sure that nobody died during the election.

“The security agencies that have been saddled with the responsibility of providing security during the elections are not sleeping on their oars.

“We will ensure that those who are law abiding, simply casting their votes and waiting innocently will be provided with security to make sure that no harm comes to them.

“However, those who will want to thwart the system, will be dealt with decisively by security personnel on ground,” he said.

Ajunwa said that without security there was no development and without development there was no security, I therefore, urge us to work together to achieve same purpose as equal stakeholders to national issues. (NAN)