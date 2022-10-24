GOC says effective communication key to professionalism among security agencies

By Oladapo Udom

The General Officer Commanding (GOC), Maj.-Gen. Obinna Ajunwa, on Monday said that effective communication was key to effective communication between soldiers and officers as well as among other security agencies.

Ajunwa said this at the Leadership Awareness Development Course 5/22 for Senior Non-Commissioned Officers (NCOs) of 81 Division of the Nigerian Army’s (NA) Area Of Responsibility.

The programme that started Oct.24 and would end on Oct.28 is holding at 81 Division’s Officers’ Mess, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The programme was organised by the Nigerian Army Resource Centre, Abuja in which personnel from the Nigerian Navy, Nigerian Air Force, Nigerian Customs among other security agencies were participating.

The GOC said that the Senior Non-Commissioned Officers as the link between the soldiers and the officers must know what the soldiers know and also understand the officers.

“By so doing, the bridge becomes better and the officers and soldiers will sweat less in trying to perform their duties optimally and conveying instructions better for effective administration.

“The roles of senior NCOs are very important in making sure that our missions are well understood and well delivered.

“The modus of the course are carefully designed to train and equip Senior NCOs with relevant leadership essentials in the attainment of the goals and the objectives of the Nigerian Army,” he said.

Ajunwa said that the course would awaken the Senior NCOs to their responsibilities to lead effectively and bridge the gap between the officers and the soldiers, especially, when operating in a joint environment.

He commended the Nigerian Army Resource Centre for the initiative, which he said would help assist the NA to build the capacities and abilities of senior NCOs as well as address some of the gaps in military leadership.

“I enjoin all the participants to freely express opinions and ideas that will aid in achieving the objectives of this course.

“Collaboration of this nature is very important for our joint operations which will be achieved by upholding the command’s pillars of professionalism, readiness, administration and cooperation in steering the affairs of all our agencies.

“I urge you all to continue to play your respective roles in accomplishing your respective agencies’ visions and mission statements,” he said.

Ajunwa thanked the Chief Of Army Staff (COAS) Lt. General Faruk Yahaya , for his assistance and keen interest in 81 Division and the entire Nigerian Army.

Also, retired Maj.-Gen. Garba Wahab who is the Director-General, Nigerian Army Resource Centre, Abuja, said that the course would be carried out in all the Nigerian Army Divisions across the country.

“We have been to 2 Division Ibadan, 6 Division Port Harcourt, 1 Division Kaduna and now we are in 81 Division.

“The essence of the course is to develop the leadership abilities of the senior NCOs who are the bridge between the officer cadre and the soldiers.

“Communication is essential because without proper communication, you will get the wrong results thus, the essence of the training is to get correct results always,” he said.

According to Wahab, counterinsurgency is supposed to be led by junior commanders.

“However, it is the very senior officers that are leading counterinsurgency which is not supposed to be so.

“So, the best thing is to improve the leadership of those expected to be in the forefront.

“The junior commanders are the guys that go on patrol, prepare ambushes among other things; so we need to raise the level of leadership in them,” he said. (NAN)

