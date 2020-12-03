GOC inaugurates transit accommodation, Officers’ mess in Kano

Maj.-Gen. Usman Mohammed, the General Commanding Officer (GOC) 1 Division Nigerian Army, on Thursday inaugurated a 1-block of 10 bedrooms transit accommodation and a remodeled Officers’ mess at Bukavu Barracks, 3 Brigade, Kano. Speaking at the inauguration, the GOC said that the project was aimed at improving the welfare of Officers, their social life and ensuring adequate accommodation. Mohammed said that since the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt,-Gen, Tukur Buratai, assumed office a lot had been done in the area of infrastructure development.

“Today, we are witnessing the commissioning of 3-brigade officer’s mess and the one block of 10 bedroom flats which were completed through the GOC special intervention at Bukavu barracks Kano. “This commissioning could not have come at a better time than now, when there are growing concerns on the numerous challenges confronting the nation. “The location of the brigade is strategic to the Nigerian Army and the country at large, considering the economic importance of Kano State to the country. “Therefore, it is worthy to mention that the selection of the brigade as a beneficiary of this special intervention to improve the welfare of officers, their social life and accommodation by the COAS is highly appreciated. “Let me also state that these accommodation and mess facilities will go a long way in cushioning the effect of inadequate accommodation in the barracks,” he said.

The GOC further assured that the Nigerian Army would continue to strive hard to provide its personnel with the best facilities in the barracks. “To whom much is given, much is expected. Let me therefore use this opportunity to remind you all of the need to continue to remain responsible in the discharge of your duties. “The current challenges in the country require that we must all continuously be on alert to achieve all assigned tasks. “I want to remind all of us of the need to maintain unalloyed loyalty to the constitutional authority at all times.” Mohammed commended the 3 Brigade Commander, Brig.-Gen. Bamidele Alabi, for continuing from where he stopped when he was the brigade Commander.

Earlier in his welcome address, Alabi said the project started about a year ago, in determination of the COAS to alleviate accommodation challenges. He said that the success of the project was achieved through the support and commitment of Buratai towards boosting the morale of the Officers. He further commended Fagge Local Government Council Chairman, Alhaji Abdullahi Shehi, and the Ministry for Local Governments for renovating five schools in the barrack. (NAN)