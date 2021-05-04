Maj.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, the General Officer Commanding (GOC), 82 Division of the Nigerian Army, Enugu has inaugurated a 1.5 kilometre road, 60,000 litres and 48,000 litres of water storage tanks.

The projects, located at the Nigerian Officers Wives Association (NAOWA) group of schools premises, were executed by the outgoing Commanding Officer of 103 Battalion, Awkunanaw, Lt.-Col. Yusuf Salisu.

In a speech at the inauguration on Tuesday, the GOC commended Salisu for his exemplary leadership and innovation.

Lagbaja also inspected the 500,000 litres water treatment and reticulation plant, which supplies water to the barracks and nearby Garki residents.

He further supervised the inauguration of the newly built NAOWA Crèche, Play-group and Nursery blocks.



According to the GOC, the Nigerian Army places premium on the welfare of its officers and soldiers as well as the host communities of our formations.

“This battalion and Awkunanaw barracks community are luck to have a person resourceful to create something out of nothing like Salisu.

“He has demonstrated the standard of a professional officer trained by the Nigerian Army, who always has something to give to better his environment and society.



“He has performed creditably in putting impactful projects, which have transformed this battalion and its barrack community within a few months of his stay.

“His successor has a lot to do since he is coming to a place that has witnessed major transformation,’’ the GOC said.

Salisu, who was at the batallion for nine months, said the projects were executed to alleviate the sufferings of the baracks and Garki residents.



He also donated some 50kg bags of rice and gallons of vegetable oil to wives of fallen soldiers from the battalion. (NAN)

