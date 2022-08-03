GOC honours soldiers for diligence to duty

By Stanley Nwanosike

Maj.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 82 Division Nigerian Army, Enugu has honoured four soldiers serving in the Division for their diligence and commitment to duties.

The honoured soldiers are Staff Sgt. Simon Amodu, Sgt. Emmanuel Oyinbo, Cpl Isaac Mbanaso and Pvt. Ibrahim Lawal.

The soldiers received a brand new motorcycle each in addition to Letters of Commendation from the GOC.

Making the presentation to them at Abakpa Military Cantonment, Enugu on Wednesday, Lagbaja said that the soldiers’ conduct were commendable and exemplary for others to emulate.

“These soldiers’ assiduousness in ensuring the hygiene of the various portions of the cantonment assigned to them was impressive.

“I charge other soldiers of the Division to emulate the exemplary conduct of the honourees,” the GOC said.

He noted that the four motorcycles presented to them were a symbol of appreciation for their outstanding conduct.

The GOC, therefore, enjoined them not to relent in their duties even if they thought nobody was observing.

Each of them was drawn from various units of the Division and picked after a careful observation of their conducts over a period. (NAN)

