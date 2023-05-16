GOC honours 58 soldiers over hard work, professional conduct

By Polycarp Auta

Maj.-Gen. Abdusalami Ibrahim, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 3 Division Nigerian Army, Jos, has honoured 58 soldiers for their hard work, professional conduct and commitment to duty.

Lt.-Col. Ishaku Takwa, the Acting Deputy Director Army Public Relations of the division said this in a statement on Tuesday in Jos.

The GOC, who presented new bicycles and cash to the beneficiaries, said that the gesture would spur them to do more for the Nigerian army and the nation.

He added that the initiative was part of his vision to reward hardworking and committed soldiers under his command.

”This initiative is part of my vision to reward hard work and commitment to duty, and this will also serve as means to motivate other personnel in the Cantonment to be more dedicated to their duty.

”It was not just hard work that earned the recipients the recognition but a combination of hard work and character, because good character and attitude speaks volume of human personality.

“Never you think nobody is watching you, so you must be seen to represent the army positively anywhere you are,” he said.

He called on soldiers to be of good conduct at all times, adding that such move would take them to height of their profession.

Takwa warned erring personnel to adjust, insisting that any soldier who misbehaves would not be spared.

The GOC thanked the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya, for the good legacies he initiated for the Nigerian army.

Earlier, Brig.-Gen. David Kurmi, the Chief of Staff to the GOC, appreciated him for making the welfare of officers and men a top priority.

Kurmi charged the beneficiaries to maintain the standard of discipline and dedicate more of their energy to serving the country.

He called on other soldiers to put in more efforts in order to benefit from the gesture.(NAN)