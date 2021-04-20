Maj.-Gen. Lawrence Fejokwu, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 81 Division Nigerian Army, has restated the need to train and re-train troops as part of efforts to curb the security challenges facing the country.

Fejokwu spoke at the opening of a five-day training for Corporals and below at the 35 Artillery Brigade, Alamala, Abeokuta, according to a statement on Tuesday by Maj. Olaniyi Osoba, the Division’s spokesman.

The GOC noted that the current security challenges in Nigeria had necessitated sustained training as outlined in the “Nigerian Army Forecast of Events 2021’’.

He listed the participating units in the competition as 9 Brigade, 35 Artillery Brigade and 81 Garrison.

According to him, the participants will compete in six major events, weapon handling, drill, swimming, half marathon race, point-to-point navigation and obstacle crossing.

“The events were selected in order to meet up with the standard of training observed in formations and units in the Nigerian Army.

“There is no better time for training than now that we are confronted with various security challenges across the country,’’ Fejokwu said. (NAN)

