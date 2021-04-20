GOC harps on constant troops’ training to curb insecurity

 Maj.-Gen. Lawrence Fejokwu, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 81 Division , has restated the need to train and re-train troops as part of efforts to curb the security challenges facing the country.

Fejokwu spoke at the opening of a five-day training for Corporals and below at the 35 Artillery Brigade, Alamala, Abeokuta, according to a statement on Tuesday by Maj. Olaniyi Osoba, the Division’s spokesman.

The GOC noted the current security challenges in Nigeria had necessitated sustained training as outlined in the “ Forecast of Events 2021’’.

He listed the participating units in the competition as 9 Brigade, 35 Artillery Brigade and 81 Garrison.

According to him, the will compete in six major events, handling, drill, swimming, half marathon race, point-to-point navigation and obstacle crossing.

“The events were selected in order to meet up with the standard of training observed in formations and units in the .

“There is no time for training than now are confronted with various security challenges across the country,’’ Fejokwu said. (NAN)

