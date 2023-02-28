GOC commiserates with Borno Govt, Monday Market fire victims

By Hamza Suleiman

The General Officer Commanding (GOCZ) 7 Division, Operation Hadin Kai, Maj.-Gen. Waidi Shaibu, has commiserated with the government and people of Borno over Sunday fire incident in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that an early morning fire on Sunday had razed parts of the Maiduguri Monday Market.

Shaibu expressed his concern in a statement issued on Tuesday in Maiduguri by Lt.-Col. AY Jingina, the Acting Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, 7 Division Nigerian Army.

He commiserated with shop owners and traders who lost their wares and other valuables in the unfortunate incident, and expressed sadness over the development.

He said: “Following the unfortunate inferno and resultant reactions of both traders and residents within the market vicinity, troops of 7 Division have scale up confidence-building patrols.

“This, among other more discreet activities, is to ensure miscreants do not take undue advantage of the situation to perpetrate their nefarious acts, especially as the nation is still in election mood.”

According to him, the troops of 7 Division Garrison and 7 Division Delta Force remained on alert and have sustained robust show of force around the Maiduguri Metropolitan Council.

“This is with a view to allay fears, build the confidence of the citizenry and to also support emergency services and other responders within the ambit of their code of conduct.

The GOC assured residents of Maiduguri that the Nigerian Army remained committed to fostering a secure and peaceful environment, for the ongoing 2023 general election in the state.

“The Nigerian Army is yet committed to supporting the Nigerian Police and other relevant security agencies in nipping any untoward security situation in the bud, in order to forestall the breakdown of law and order.

“Members of the general public are duly commended for their efforts so far in reporting election-related issues through our dedicated hotlines.

“This has greatly enhanced our efficiency on the ground. You are please enjoined to sustain this effort by giving us accurate and timely information on any breach of security in your vicinity,” he said. (NAN)