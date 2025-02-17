GOC challenges operational commanders on strategic leadership, professionalism

Maj. Gen. Ibikunle Ajose, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 8 Division of Nigerian Army Sokoto, has challenged operational commanders to implement strategic

By Habibu Harisu

Maj. Gen. Ibikunle Ajose, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 8 Division of Nigerian Army Sokoto, has challenged operational commanders to implement strategic leadership skills and professionalism in their formations.

Ajose, who is also Commander Sector 2, Operation Fansan Yamma, gave the charge when he declared open a 5-day Operations Planning Cadre on Monday in Sokoto.

He said the training seeks to educate Officers and Warrant Officers and equip them with necessary tools of operation planing and problem solving.

” Good leadership is very essential in the conduct of military operations, improving the leadership skills to enable them to perform optimally, ” he said.

He noted that the programme was designed to empower the officers with the requisite expertise to lead effectively and navigate home strategic requirements for addressing security imperatives.

According to him, the training aimed to develop participants’ theoretical and practical skills, fostering confidence, innovation and self reliance.

Ajose said the efforts was inline with the Chief of Army Staff (COAS)’s vision to cultivate the cadre of officers with enhanced knowledge and skills with professionalism in approaching all issues.

He noted that the security challenges facing the country would not distinguish between a combatant officer and non-combat one which needed peculiarities and tactical approaches at all levels.

” To consolidate the transformation of the Nigerian Army towards bequeathing a well motivated and combat ready force that can effectively discharge it’s constitutional responsibility within joint and multi-agency environment, ” the GOC said.

Ajose thanked President Bola Tinubu and the Sokoto State government on their support to the Nigerian Army and assured continue working in partnership with other security organisations.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that lectures on different topics were line up with participants drawn from the Police, Department of Security Services, Federal Road Safety Corps, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps.

Others include the Nigerian Immigration Service, Nigerian Correctional Service and the Nigerian Custom Service (NAN)