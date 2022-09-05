GOC assures high premium training of soldiers

By Stanley Nwanosike

The General Officer Commanding (GOC) 82 Division of the Nigerian Army, Maj.-Gen. Umar Musa says the Army will continue to place high premium on the training and retraining of personnel.

The GOC made the remark on Monday while opening the Division’s Operations Planning Cadre training in Enugu.

The training has the theme, “Capacity Building at Tactical Level Operational Planning within a Joint Environment”.

According to him, training is one of the key pillars of the vision of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya.

He said that the focus was to have a professional Nigerian Army ready to accomplish assigned mission within a joint environment in the defence of Nigeria.

Musa emphasised that training and retraining of personnel will lead to effective tackling of insecurity in the country.

On the operations planning cadre training, he said that the target was to churn out well-trained personnel that would efficiently confront the prevailing security challenges bedevilling the country.

“The cadre (training) is aimed at availing participants the necessary capabilities and competences that they require to successfully plan current and future operations.

“While providing the opportunity to promote synergy and inter-agency cooperation with sister services.

“As you are all aware, the security challenges we face today are both real and daunting; it therefore require a renewed vigour by commanders at all levels to tackle.

“It is in realisation of this fact and consistent with the COAS Vision that this operational planning is organised by the 82 Division,” he added.

The GOC urged the participants to apply themselves to the training and learn from the wealth of knowledge and experiences of the resources persons.

Musa said that the topics and resource persons were carefully selected and designed to reflect current realities.

He added that the training focused on military decision-making process, combat estimate, logistics planning, legal consideration in operation and counter measures against Improvised Explosive Devices, among others.

The GOC thanked the COAS for his strategic direction and financial support which facilitated the training.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that participants included personnel from the Air Force, Navy, Police, Civil Defence, and National Drug Law Enforcement Agency.

Others are from Immigration, Customs, Department of Security Services, Federal Road Safety Corps, Federal and State Fire Services as well as Neighbourhood Watch Group. (NAN)

