GOC, Army-fighting patrol, neutralise bandit, arrest 3 in Kaduna

By Mohammed Tijjani

Troops of 1 Division Nigerian Army, neutralised a bandit and arrested three suspects in Kaduna on Monday.The incident was confirmed by the Director Army Public Relations Officer, Brig Gen Onyema Nwachukwu in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Kaduna.

According to the statement, the fighting-patrol was led by the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 1 Division, Nigerian Army, Maj.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, accompanied by a team of operational commanders.“The operatives have cleared bandits in Buruku, Udawa, Manini, Birnin Gwari, Doka, Maganda, Kuyello and Dogon Dawa communities in Kaduna State, while on a fighting patrol on Monday.“In the fire-fight that ensued during the engagements, the patrol team overpowered the bandits with superior fire power, neutralising one of them, while three others were captured alive, as some of the criminal elements escaped with gunshot wounds.

Nwachukwu said the Patrol team also recovered one AK 47 rifle, 27 rounds of 7.62 mm Special ammunition and 18 motorcycles.“Members of the public, particularly health facilities and paramedics, are please urged to watch out for persons who may be seeking medical attention for gunshot wounds and please report to relevant security agencies, “Nwachukwu said.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

