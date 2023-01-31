GOC admonishes troops to be apolitical 

By Ibrahim Bello

The new General Officer Commanding (GOC), 8 Division in Sokoto, Maj.- Gen. Godwin Mutkut, has warned troops of the Nigerian Army to be apolitical ahead of the general elections in the country.

Mutkut gave the warning in Birnin Kebbi on Tuesday while on a courtesy visit to Gov. Atiku Bagudu as part of his familiarisation tour to army formations in the state.

“We are apolitical and must remain neutral at all times as you know the rules of engagement and code of conduct for elections.

“The only thing we are going to do is to ensure the provision of an enabling environment for our brothers and sisters to conduct their politicking affairs,” he said.

The GOC, who is Commander of the Joint Task Force Operation ‘Hadarin Daji’ in the North-West, urged the soldiers and officers of the command to be law-abiding and loyal to the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the Constitution.

“I am here to see my soldiers, pay a familiarization visit because since I took over I have not been here. I want to see the soldiers and they see my face for them to see whom they are going to be working for and with.

“I want them to know my philosophy on how we are going to counter the menace of bandits in this part of the country,” Mutkut said.

The GOC commended the state government for its untiring support to the army to root out banditry and protect the country’s territorial integrity.

In his remarks, Gov. Bagudu, appealed to the army to come to the aid of the state as bandits had forced residents of over eight villages and towns to migrate to other places.’

“Danko-Wasagu and Sakaba Local Governments have been long targeted areas; I am sure you must have been briefed by officers on ground and considering also that in the next few weeks, we will be having the general elections.

“As I speak with you, Warkata, Kulgi, Maitaba, Dankolo, Makuku, Kabaro Danlayi and Dankande are all empty. I was at Warkata two weeks ago just to confirm what I was told not knowing that the GOC is coming.

“These are villages with large number of voters and if they are displaced, we will be displaced too. I am sure with your presence we will have no problem,” he said.

The governor, who was represented by his Deputy, Alhaji Sama’ila Yombe-Dabai, appealed to the GOC to station standing patrol troops in strategic locations with a view to blocking routes being used by the bandits. (NAN)