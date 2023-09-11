GOC 82 Division visits formations in Cross River, urges discipline

By Stanley Nwanosike

The General Officer Commanding (GOC) 82 Division of the Nigerian Army, Maj.-Gen. Hassan Dada, has charged officers and men of 13 Brigade, Nigerian Army, to be disciplined and professional.

“Troop must continue to have unalloyed loyalty in the discharge of their constitutional duties,” Lt.-Col. Jonah Unuakhalu, Acting Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, 82 Division, quoted Dada as saying.

Unuakhalu said in a statement he issued in Enugu on Monday that Dada gave the charge while addressing the troops during a visit to 13 Brigade’s Akim Barracks, Calabar.

He said that the GOC charged the troops to carry out their duties with commitment to boost security.

He added that Dada, on behalf of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, inaugurated a newly-remodelled and better-equipped 13 Brigade Medical Centre and 12 blocks of flats meant to serve as quarters for soldiers of the rank of corporal and below.

The GOC also charged officers of the brigade to use the facilities well and maintain them, according to him.

Unuakhalu also quoted the Commander of the Brigade, Brig.-Gen. Everest Okoro, as thanking COAS for providing resources for executing the projects.

According to Unuakhalu, the GOC also inaugurated two blocks of 30 flats for accommodation of soldiers at 146 Battalion, Eburutu Barracks, Calabar, and urged the beneficiaries to make good use of them.

He said that the GOC also visited 245 Recce Battalion, Afi Barracks, Ikom; 130 Battalion (Rear) and 341 Artillery Regiment, Ogoja, where praised officers and soldiers for doggedness and charged them to do. (NAN)

