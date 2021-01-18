GOC 82 Division receives participants of Command and Staff College, Jaji

The General Officer Commanding 82 Division Nigerian Army played host to the participants of Senior Course 43 Department of Land Warfare Armed Forces Command and Staff College on operations visit within the 82 Division Area of Responsibility between Sunday 17 Wednesday 20 January 2021.

According a statement by Colonel Aliyu Yusuf, Deputy Director Army Public Relations 82 Division, the purpose of the operations visit was to afford the students the opportunity to obtain first-hand information and materials on the activities of the Division, particularly in the areas of operations, administration, logistics as well as civil-military cooperation (CIMIC).The visit include Chief Instructors and members of Directing Staff of the College.

The General Officer Commanding 82 Division Nigerian Army Major General Lasisi Adegboye ably represented by the Chief of Staff Brigadier General Greg Omorogbe welcomed the delegation on Monday 18 January 2021 at Abakpa Cantonment Parade Ground on behalf of the General Officer Commanding, officers and soldiers of 82 Division Nigerian Army.

In his remarks, he enjoined the participants to make good use of the study tour that will take the team to 14 Brigade Ohafia,Abia State and 34 Brigade Owerri Areas of Responsibility, as part of the programme of the visit.

In his remarks, the head of delegation Director Land Warfare Major General Adetokunbo Fayemiwo, thanked the General Officer Commanding 82 Division, officers and soldiers for their warm reception to the team. He therefore advised the participants to be a good ambassador of the college and take the study tour as an opportunity to excel in their studies.