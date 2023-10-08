GOC 7 Division visits Shehu of Borno, seeks support to end insurgency

By Chimezie Godfrey

The General Officer Commanding 7 Division and Commander Sector 1 Operation HADIN KAI Major General Peter Malla has appealed for the support and cooperation of Shehu of Borno in the fight against insurgency.

Gen. Malla who made the appeal during his courtesy visit to the traditional ruler, said the request was with a view to restore normalcy in order for socio-economic activities to continue thriving as it was before the outbreak of insurgency in the state.

He said,”The General Officer Commanding 7 Division and Commander Sector 1 Operation HADIN KAI Major General Peter Malla on 6 October 2023 paid a courtesy visit to the Shehu of Borno.

“The visit being his first to the palace since his assumption of command is aimed at strengthening ties and to seek the the support and cooperation of the traditional ruler in the fight against insurgency.

“This is with a view to restore normalcy in order for socio-economic activities to continue thriving as it was before the outbreak of insurgency in the state.

“While at the palace, Major General Malla commended the Shehu of Borno and good people of Borno for their unwavering support to 7 Division Nigerian Army.

The Shehu of Borno His Royal Highness Alhaji Abubakar Ibn Umar Garbai Al-Amin Elkanemi CFR on his part was full of praises to the Nigerian Army for its determination, courage and doggedness in the fight against terrorism. He expressed his appreciation and satisfaction.

