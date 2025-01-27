GOC 1 Division inaugurates projects to honour late COAS, fallen heroes

The General Officer, Commanding (GOC) 1 Division, Nigerian Army, Maj.-Gen. Maiyeranso Saraso, has inaugurated projects to honour troops who died in active service

By Rita Iliya

The General Officer, Commanding (GOC) 1 Division, Nigerian Army, Maj.-Gen. Maiyeranso Saraso, has inaugurated projects to honour troops who died in active service

Saraso also inaugurated a Hall of Heroes building named after the immediate Chief of Army Staff, the late Lt.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja.

The inaugurations were done at 18 Brigade Litani Barracks, Bida, Niger.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the projects were initiated and funded by the Commander, 18 Brigade, Brig.-Gen. Taye Ahmed, as a monument for the troops and the late Lagbaja.

The GOC also inaugurated two units of three-bedroom flats for officers, a block of two-bedroom flats for senior non-commissioned officers’ as well as corporals and below quarters and a complex housing the brigade’s arms store and magazine.

Saraso conveyed the Chief of Army Staff’s goodwill message to the officers, centered on the “soldiers first” policy.

He charged the troops to remain dedicated to their duties and redouble efforts to consolidate on the successes recorded in their operations.

The GOC lauded the commander for the gesture, which he said was worthy of emulation.

Accordingtohim, the welfare of soldiers was paramount to the leadership of the Nigerian army.

In his remarks, Brig.-Gen. Taye, said he was motivated by the ethics and tradition of the Nigerian army.

“I am proud to have sponsored this project, which will serve as a reminder of the sacrifices made by our fallen heroes,” he said.

Taye said the projects were aimed at improving the welfare and living conditions of soldiers and their families.

Mrs Josephine Yohanna, wife of one of the deceased soldiers, commended the Nigerian army for the spirit of oneness, adding that the family was proud of the honour.

“We are grateful for this recognition, and we hope that it will serve as a motivation to other soldiers to continue serving the nation with dedication and loyalty,” she said.

NAN reports that the Heroes Hall featured portraits of deceased personnel, an arcade for laying wreaths, and framed tributes to honor sacrifices of the deceased.

The GOC, thereafter, paid a courtesy visit to the Etsu Nupe, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar and expressed appreciation for his support to the Nigerian army and the troops at Litani Barracks, Bida.

Responding, Abubakar appreciated the GOC for his visit and expressed his satisfaction with the conduct and contributions of the troops of 18 Brigade in the emirate. (NAN)