GOBA president hails class 94

Members Gwale old boys association (GOBA) class ” 94″ have been commended for their commitment

to physical development as well as provision of teaching materials to their alma mater.

This was disclosed by the national President GOBA Engr. Hassan Abdulkadir during a reception organized by class 94 chapter in honour of 2 members of the class.

The national president appreciated the maturity, understanding, show of concern among among the members.He expressed the hope that such would be maintained.

He advised them to continue assist the families of deceased and needy among the class chapter.

Earlier, the chairman of class 94 chapter, Alhaji Bello DanBaffa, revealed that the reception organized to celebrate two of their members, Barrister Habib Mahd who has been promoted as Deputy General Manager, Nigeria Metrological Agency (NIMET) and Abdullahi Abbas as Bursar, Yusuf Maitama Sule University, Kano.

He advised them to be good ambassadors of the association in their respective positions and prayed Almighty Allah to guide them in discharging their responsibilities

