Go for prayers not pleasure -NCPC boss urges intending pilgrims

By Bridget Ikyado

Rev. Yakubu Pam, the Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Christians Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), has urged intending pilgrims to pray for Nigeria, be good ambassadors, and not to seek pleasure while on pilgrimage.

Rev. Pam made the appeal while bidding farewell to 300 intending pilgrims from Edo and FCT with some private sponsored persons, who departed for Israel and Jordan from the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja on Wednesday.

“Seek for prayers and not pleasure, continue to pray for peaceful coexistence of the nation while in the Holy Land,,” he said.

He also urged them to pray for peaceful and successful elections in the country..

“This is the 7th and last batch before the general elections and I believe you are going to seal up all the prayers other pilgrims and Nigerians have made for the country,” he said.

The executive secretary cautioned them against smuggling illicit substances to the Holy Land and avoid any act that would tarnish the image of Nigeria.

“You must avoid anything that will tarnish the image of the country, while carrying out the spiritual activities in the Holy Land,” he added.

The NCPC boss expressed delight that pilgrims from other states had returned to Nigeria without any negative incident after their visit to the Holy Land.

“I pray you all return without any single case of absconding,” Pam said.

Mr Audu Dabara, the Chairman, Christian Pilgrims Welfare Board told the intending pilgrims that the exercise was a part way to eternity.

He said urged them to be orderly and keep to all rules and pray fervently for a better nation.(NAN