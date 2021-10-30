Go ahead to inaugurate Anambra Airport, Ezeife urges NCAA

Former Gov. Chukwuemeka Ezeife of Anambra has urged the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) go ahead with the inauguration of the Anambra Airport.


Ezeife gave the charge in a issued in Enugu, saying the security situation in the South-East was not too serious stop the inauguration of the facility.


He stated that Nigeria as a nation had always faced challenge another.


He said: “I have looked at the whole scenario and found that the situation looks politically motivated and this is definitely wrong.


“Anambra Airport has been under construction for a long time and I was informed that all the relevant authorities have given their certification at point another.


“So what is the problem now?”
Ezeife, therefore, advised all the relevant regulatory authorities not succumb undue pressure “ thwart what is a developmental agenda for Nigeria”. (NAN)

