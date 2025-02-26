GM crops will boost food security, says Biotech Society

The Biotechnology Society of Nigeria (BSN) says that the promotion of Genetic Modification (GM) technology and Genetically Modified crops will help in fighting food insecurity in the country.

Prof. Sylvia Uzochukwu, President of BSN, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Abuja.

NAN reports that there was a public hearing at the House of Representatives in November on the introduction of GM crops in Nigeria.

According to her, the crops have higher micronutrients contents; could, therefore, help in reducing nutritional deficiencies among the poor among other advantages.

She also said that the global area under genetically modified crops grew from 1.7 million hectares in 1996 to 134 million hectares in 2009.

“Today, 14 million farmers worldwide grow GM crops in 25 countries, including 16 developing countries.

“GM crops increase in yield due to the removal of biotic and abiotic stresses,’’ she said.

Uzochukwu said that the yield increase on Biotech (Bt) cowpea farms could be as high as 90 per cent.

“Aside increase demand for agricultural products, scarcity in natural resource and additional challenges posed by climate change; increase in productivity is a necessary precondition for achieving long-term food security.

“GM crops will increase rural income and reduce poverty in a country like Nigeria.

“Reduction in the use of chemical pesticides through GM crops will also alleviate environmental and health problems associated with intensive agricultural production system,’’ she said.

Using India as an example, Uzochukwu argued that Bt cotton not only reduces insecticide use and increases yield but also contributes to employment generation and income gains among the rural poor.

“It also contributes to indirect gains through improved health, higher water quality and protected biodiversity,” she said. (NAN)