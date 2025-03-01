Global Mentoring Walk comes to the FCT

Mentoring is a capacity-building relationship in which a person with more knowledge, skills, experience and expertise supports another person by sharing their expertise and experiences to help them develop their own skills, knowledge, and experience for their career and personal development. Now more than ever, our society is in dire need of more mentors to guide and support our booming young population. With a young population of over 70% under the age of 30, it is evident for all to see just how needed mentors are in our society today; and how imperative it is imperative to create a mentoring platform starting with the Vital Voices Global Mentoring Walk 2025.

The idea of a mentorship walk started with one very successful, very busy American woman; founder and former CEO of Oxygen Media, Geraldine Laybourne who did not always have time to meet with the young women that wanted her advice due to her tight schedules. So, she invited them to join her on her morning walks. Soon, she was scheduling young women each day to walk with her, and it became a great success. Seeing just how powerful this simple formula became, she organized walks in key U.S. cities to highlight the importance of mentoring and to provide access to some of the United States’ smartest, most successful women. Where they provide insights, guidance and share their own stories over the course of walking. Many of these relationships transcend the Walk; and lasting mentor-mentee partnerships are born.

Vital Voices Global Partnerships adopted this model in 2008, and since then Mentoring Walks has taken place every year in different countries around the world in celebration of International Women’s Day. Thousands of women from across the globe gather in their own communities to participate in the Walk-to celebrate Women’s Day. Since then, the Vital Voices global network of women leaders in more than 60 countries around the world host Mentoring Walks – sending the powerful message that women leaders around the world are giving back and investing in the next generation.

This year, Sheroes Rising 4 Development Initiative in collaboration of Voices in Motion Nigeria, Trust TV, PR Nigeria, and The Progressive Institute are bringing the Global Mentoring Walk to the FCT.

And even though the Global Mentoring Walk is usually just for women and Girls, we are obligated to make it an all-inclusive exercise, for both genders so that our young men will also benefit from the exercise.

Mentorship is one of the key ingredients for not just youth development, but also socio-economic development.

We invite all well-meaning and patriotic Nigerians to join us on March 8th 2025 at the Eagle Square to experience International Women’s Day 2025 in a power packed 90 minutes’ walk of mentoring and impact.

As we celebrate women’s month, we also create the space where mentors meet mentees to reignite the passion, re-discover their power and instill patriotism.

March is women’s month. And there is no better time to showcase just how instrumental women are to the growth and development of our societies than now.

To join us, simply sign up; and you will be a part of history.

https://forms.gle/Mmsuu1tosV7HHiom6