Global investors optimistic about China, institution

March 31, 2021 Favour Lashem News, Project 0



The global economy was projected to expand at 6.1 per cent , particular, as China’s economic fundamentals are strong, global remain optimistic about its growth.

This was reported the Xinhua-run cnstock.com citing Matthews, head research for Asia at Julius Baer Group, on Tuesday.

Julius Baer Group, a leading Swiss private banking group, expected that China’s GDP growth rate would be range 8 to 9 per cent , and slow to 5.4 per cent 2022.

Matthews believed that Chinese stock are generally not very high, high-quality companies that perform well would be attractive to the next five years, with sectors like technology and consumption especially popular.

“Global remain bullish on China’s economy because the growing number consumers and the vigorous development digital economy,” said Matthews.

economy was expected to expand at 6.5 per cent in and 4.1 per cent in 2022, said Matthews.

“In the long run, investing is better than keeping wealth in the form of cash,” said Matthews.

He revealed that Julius Baer’s portfolio includes 53 per cent in stocks, 37 per cent in bonds, 5 per cent in investments and 5 per cent in cash at this time. (Xinhua/)

