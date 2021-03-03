The number of new global cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have risen over the past week after a long decline, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said in a statement.

“More than 2.6 million new cases were reported last week, a seven per cent increase compared to the previous week, following six consecutive weeks of declining numbers.

“The global case increase was driven by increases in the Eastern Mediterranean, 14 per cent ; South-East Asia, 9 per cent, Europe, 9 per cent and the Americas, 6 per cent,” the WHO said.

“Possible reasons for this increase include the continued spread of more transmissible variants of concern (VOCs), relaxation of public health and social measures (PHSM) and fatigue around adhering to PSHM measures,” it said.

The WHO said the weekly death toll figures kept decreasing.

“The number of global new deaths continue to decrease, with more than 63,000 new deaths reported last week, a 6 per cent decrease as compared to the previous week,” it said. (Sputnik/NAN)

Share this:

Tweet



Telegram

Print

WhatsApp

