Global arts festival to perform in Nigeria

Mr Jasper Johnson, the Executive Chairman of Afro International Film Market and Festival (ALFMF), Nigeria, on Friday said that the global arts festival would soon be performing in Nigeria.

This is coming decades after the second world black and African Festival of Arts and Culture “Festac 77”.

Johnson, who made the disclosure in Abuja at the inauguration of the festival, said that the decision to host the festival in Nigeria was because her largest film industry in Africa.

According to him, Nigeria’s film market potential globally, is currently second to that of India.

“Nigeria is the home of the continent’s biggest stars in the creative industry.

“Consequently, Nigeria is the international destination to host what will soon become Africa’s largest creative industry event,’’ he said

Johnson said that festival would provide the enabling environment for Nigeria’s creative industry to benefit from economic value chain and make Nigeria become the continent’s financial hub.

He also said that the festival would create employment opportunities to young unemployed Nigerians, adding that it was also a platform to discover talented Nigerians.

NAN reports that the Five-day festival would provide opportunity for creative artistes, professional film makers, equipment manufacturers and the target audience of creative industry to interact.(NAN)