Global alliance for improved nutrition rewards egg vendors in Kaduna

The Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN), on Tuesday rewarded 30 egg vendors for promoting egg consumption among children six to 59 months of age in Kaduna State.

While 10 vendors got N50,000 egg vouchers and N50,000 cash each, another 10 vendors got N20,000 egg vouchers each and the remaining 10 vendors also got N10,000 egg vouchers.

Ms Irowa Erhabor, the Project Manager, Better Diet for Children Project, said the gesture was to encourage them to keep promoting egg consumption under the “Eggs Make Kids Campaign’’ in the state.

Presenting the vouchers to the vendors in Kaduna, Erhabor said that the Egg Visibility Award was in recognition of the vendors’ commitment to the egg campaign in the last 20 months.

She explained that the campaign was initiated in 2019 in partnership with the Poultry Association of Nigeria (PAN), Kaduna State Chapter, Kaduna State Government, and GDM Consult.

She said that the Eggs Make Kids campaign was an interdisciplinary market driven approach to promote eggs as nutritious food for children six to 59 months of age through radio and television jingles and community sensitisation using egg vendors.

“Part of the campaign involved branding of egg shops across three Local Government Areas of Kaduna State namely Kaduna North, Kaduna South, and Chikun.

“We also branded 1,570 egg shops with umbrellas, posters, and other visibility materials to remind parents to buy eggs for their children’s consumption.

“With the project coming to an end, we asked the egg vendors to do a two-minute video on how they will continue to ensure visibility and remind parents to buy eggs for their children.

“We received 80 entries and 30 were selected and the best 10 vendors got N50,000 to implement their strategy and N50,000 egg vouchers to further encourage their sales.’’

She said that the beneficiaries would present the vouchers to designated PAN members to collect the eggs.

PAN Chairman in the state, Mr Musa Bala, commended GAIN for the continued partnership, adding that such campaign would significantly encourage egg consumption among children in the state.

Bala added that the campaign also improved egg patronage in the state which in the long run would keep poultry farmers in business.

One of the beneficiaries, Mr Excel Daniel, thanked GAIN for their support, and promised to do more in promoting egg consumption through more sales in communities for the wellbeing of children. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...