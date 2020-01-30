Globacom pays 729m to NCC, more likely – See full details of Commission’s 2019 Report

The Nigerian Communications Commission NCC has confirmed that one of the country’s telecoms companies, Globacom has made payment of N729, 000,000 as part of its financial obligations to the Commission.



NCC disclosed this in its Compliance Monitoring and Enforcement Report for 2019.



It said: “Globacom paid part of its outstanding financial obligations to the Commission, (i.e. National Numbering Plan, AOL, Spectrum fees etc.) Payment of about N729, 000,000 was made for numbering plan for 2019. Further payments will be monitored and communicated subsequently.”



NCC’s Compliance Monitoring and Enforcement Report

(Quarter 1 – 2019)

Monitoring of Compliance with the Commission’s Direction on Routing of a Minimum of 10% of Interconnect Traffic by Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) Through Interconnect Exchange Licensees

Pursuant to the directive that Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) and interconnection clearing houses should forward their interconnect traffic to the Commission on monthly basis, the Commission received submissions from Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) – MTN, Airtel, EMTS, Globacom and Interconnect Clearing Houses (ICN, Breeze, Exchange Telecoms, Nicoon X), for the Quarter 4 of 2018.

The analysis of the report showed that only Globacom did not comply with the direction of routing at least 10% of its traffic to the Clearing Houses. Consequently, the Commission took appropriate action against the operator. Compliance Monitoring of Guidelines on Sim Replacement

In Q1, 2019 the audit exercise on Subscriber Identification Number (SIM) Replacement Guidelines in the Nigerian Telecoms Industry took place against the background of prevalence of complaints regarding illegal SIM Swap by fraudulent individuals in the telecoms market. The Commission had established a Guideline for SIM Replacement which came into effect on 9th June, 2017.

Consistent with NCC mandate as enshrined in Section 89 of the Nigerian Communications Act (NCA) 2003, the Commission prepared a quarterly audit exercise of MNOs’ platforms with a view to ascertaining the level of compliance with the Commission’s Guideline on SIM Replacement. Requirements and procedures were outlined by the Commission to safeguard subscriber’s identity from fraudulent activities of some criminal elements in the telecoms sector. The audit exercise was considered very critical in reducing instances of fraudulent SIM upgrade and replacement which accounted for financial loss and security breaches in the country. The appropriate departments of NCC are currently working on processes to address and manage the findings from the audit exercise in a manner that will quantifiably address the challenges of fraud around SIM cards. Report of Q1, 2019 on Technical Audit of Operators’ Performance of the Mobile Number Portability (MNP) Scheme

Consistent with the mandate of NCC’s Compliance Monitoring & Enforcement (CME) Department, to monitor key activities relating to the performance of all stakeholders on the Mobile Number Portability (MNP) policy and given the need to ensure a seamless porting process with strict adherence to the MNP Regulations 2014 and the Business Rules & Port Order Processes, a technical audit team carried out a comprehensive compliance audit exercise of the MNP Platform from 12th – 14th March, 2019.

The key objectives of the Committee were as follows:

i. To review the level of success National Porting Clearinhouse (NPC)’s migration of the MNP Platform to its new technical partners, Porting Access Ltd;

ii. Conduct an in-depth review of planned and unplanned technical faults that occurred within the period under review;

iii. Audit ‘Validation Responses (T2) & Deactivation Responses (T4)’ which have timelines of 2 hours and 1 hour respectively for the period under review;

iv. Review all porting rejections by the donor to ensure that these rejections are justifiable in the context of MNP Business Rules;

v. Review the current status of outstanding MNP fees owed to the NPC administrator by Mobile Network Operators (MNOs);

vi. Review all emergency repatriations and ‘Return to Block Operator’ transactions for the past 5 months (October, 2018 – February, 2019).

B. Key Actions Taken

Based on the findings of the audit exercise, the Commission directed Mobile Network Operators to carry out the following:

I. Mobile Network Operators should ensure the fields for inputting Mobile Station International Subscriber Directory Number (MSISDN) or SIM number in porting request forms are only 10 digits. In addition, MNOs should educate and train front-end staff to ensure the correct donor network and MSISDN are specified before details are sent to NPC;

II. That the MNP Industry Technical Working Group will discuss and impose a 45 day port restriction period for newly activated SIM cards;

III. That Mobile Network Operators henceforth strictly comply with the conditions for ‘Emergency Repatriations’ and ‘Return to Block Operator’ in line with Provisions of the MNP Business Rules, as well as the consequences for non-compliance;

IV. That Mobile Network Operators remove the power to carry out ‘Emergency Repatriations’ and ‘Return to Block Operator’ from their front end agents to mitigate the emerging trend of abuse of laid down processes and procedures;

In view of the relatively low amount of porting transactions, the Commission will carry out robust awareness campaigns to enlighten consumers on the availability of Mobile Number Portability. Proposal to organize two Regional Stakeholders’ Parliaments in South East and North East Zones

The Proposal was approved by Management. 1st Quarter Meeting of the Industry Working Group (IWG) on Multiple Taxations/Regulations Held On Monday 14th March, 2019, Lagos

The IWG is a platform used by relevant stakeholders to deliberate quarterly on issues relating to multiple taxation and regulation in the telecom industry. The 1st Quarterly meeting held on 14th March, 2019.

The meeting amongst others extensively deliberated on the following issues:

a) The embargo placed on issuance of Right of Way permit to operators by Lagos State Infrastructure Maintenance and Regulatory Agency (LASIMRA);

b) The incessant demand for payment of levies for certification from operators for building of new and existing BTS by Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA);

c) The continuous demand by state Ministries of Environment for Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) certification and payment against the provision of the EIA Act;

d) The continuous demand from operators by some state agencies on environmental hazards etc.

After the deliberations, it was resolved that: The Association of Licensed Telecom Operators of Nigeria (ALTON) should reconcile its records, review all the NCAA laws at its next meeting and demand for evidence of payment of owners of high-rise buildings across the country with a view to strengthen its position against tax discrimination; The Commission should invite the Director in charge of Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) from the Federal Ministry of Environment to its Regional Stakeholder Parliament on Multiple Taxation and regulation; ALTON should review its position with respect to class action against State Government Agencies to avoid jurisdictional conflict; The Commission should write to Lagos State Government for its intervention on the embargo on Right of Way (RoW) by LASIMRA. Unauthorised Transmission on the 5.4GHz Frequency Band By Trefoil Network Limited

The Commission visited the site of Trefoil Network Limited operation in Abuja after the company made a presentation to the Commission in respect of its application for a regional Private Network Link (PNL) license which it intended to deploy using the unlicensed 5GHz band. However, monitoring checks revealed that Trefoil was transmitting on the licensed 5.4GHz band for its Internet service provision. A pre-enforcement notice was sent to Trefoil accordingly. In its response letter dated March 5th, 2019, it informed the Commission that it had vacated and desisted from the licensable portion of the band. Enforcement Action against Illegal Users of 5.4GHz Frequency Band Causing Interference on IPNX Nig. Ltd Network

The Enforcement Unit of the Commission received a referral from Spectrum Administration Department regarding a complaint of frequency interference assigned to ipNX Nigeria Limited on the 5.4GHz band affecting its services in Abuja, Kano, Lagos Ibadan and Port Harcourt. Consequently, the Commission issued pre-enforcement notices to the affected companies to vacate the frequency band on or before March 10, 2019. Following the notices, while some companies notified the Commission of their compliance, others failed to respond. Consequently, the Commission carried out an enforcement action against the illegal usage of 5.4GHz in Kano on March 12th, 2019 and in Lagos on March 26th, 2019 respectively to verify the claims by the companies/operators. The Companies visited in Kano were found to have vacated the 5.4GHz band that were causing interference.

Enforcement was effected against three (3) companies found to be in violation in Lagos after the enforcement exercise undertaken for that purpose. Recovered items included 2 SDR Radio antennas and 2 Power over Ethernet (PoE) Power Packs in the operation and thereby enabled the successful shut down of the offending radios. Unilateral Disconnection of Exchange Telecommunications Limited by Airtel Networks Limited

The Commission found Airtel Networks Ltd to have contravened the provisions of the Quality of Service (QoS) Regulations 2013 and Enforcement Processes Regulations 2005, by disconnecting Exchange Telecommunications Limited without the Commission’s approval. Airtel was sanctioned on March 28, 2019 to pay the sum of ₦121, 000,000 to the Commission. Contravention of the Direction on Do Not Disturb (DND) By 9Mobile (EMTS) and Airtel

In the course of monitoring compliance with the Do-Not-Disturb (DND) Direction, the Commission discovered that EMTS (9Mobile) & Airtel subscribed and billed 13 and 56 MSISDNs respectively on full DND to Value Added Service (VAS). This contravened the DND Direction.

Accordingly, Commission communicated with the licensees who claimed that contravention was caused by technical and software challenges. Their pleas were rejected by the Commission and they were consequently sanctioned to pay ₦5, 000,000 each on February 26th and 27th, 2019 respectively for breach of the Direction. NCC Approval to Allow Resumption of Traffic with Solid Interconnectivity Service Limited

In consideration of responses received from Solid Interconnect which includes the renewal of its Interconnect Exchange (IEX) license, the Commission via a letter dated January 17, 2019 directed Globacom to reconnect Solid Interconnect and allow the routing of traffic. However, the Commission received a letter from Solid Interconnectivity stating that notwithstanding approval by the Commission, Globacom is delaying the process of re-establishing interconnection with its network. Consequently, a pre-enforcement notice dated March 5, 2019 was issued to Globacom directing it to reconnect solid and allow the routing of traffic on or before March 15, 2019. Inspection of Unknown Fibre Optic Cable At Victoria Island, Lagos

The Commission received a letter from NAIRDA Limited notifying the Commission of a fiber optic cable causing an obstruction at the company’s construction site at Victoria Island, Lagos. Commission then contacted all the MNOs and Metropolitan Cable Network Operators but no one claimed ownership of the said cable. In this regard, NAIRDA sought the Commission’s consent to relocate the cable at no cost to the Commission.

Subsequently, 21st century Technologies Ltd, claimed ownership of the cable and have engaged NAIRDA on steps taken to relocate the cable. Complaint on Automatic Renewal of Data Subscription

The Commission received a complaint about automatic renewal of data subscription by 9Mobile on MSISDN (08024211885). The complaint was investigated and 9Mobile was found to have breached the Direction on Automatic Renewal of Data subscription. However, 9mobile attributed the breach to a previously undetected and isolated failure on its data subscription platform. The reason offered by 9Mobile was not acceptable by the Commission. Accordingly, a notice of sanction dated March 19, 2019 was sent to 9mobile to pay a fine of the sum of ₦5, 001, 000.00 (Five Million One Thousand Naira only). Enforcement against Licensees Operating with Expired Licences

The Commission carried out enforcement exercises against Licensees operating with expired licences in Lagos, Kano, Jigawa and Rivers States.

Lagos

In Lagos, the offices of Xnet Security Technologies Limited was sealed. The Company also paid Six Hundred Thousand Naira (₦600, 000.00) as part payment of its Annual Operating Levy (AOL) which total was ₦2,400, 000:00. Commission allowed that balance of the AOL to be paid within six months.

Jigawa:

In Jigawa, Galaxy Wireless was found to have an outstanding spectrum fees and National Numbering plan fees of ₦3.85 Million. Commission then commenced enforcement processes against the company on March 6th, 2019. However, because the company provide services to the Jigawa State Government, it sought the intervention of the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) who requested NCC to stay of action for 2 weeks for to enable the company to make arrangement for payment. On 12th March 2019, the Company informed the Commission that it had paid fully paid the outstanding fees.

Kano

In Kano, Ihsan Hajara Ltd by a letter dated September 21, 2018 requested the Commission to suspend its license, while Electronic Connections Ltd forwarded the document requested by the Commission, that is the audited financial account for the years ended 2016, 2017 and 2018. Therefore, Electronic Connections Limited was exempted from the enforcement action by the Commission. The office of Aurora Wireless Ltd was locked and enforcement could not be carried out against it.

Rivers

In Rivers, on March 6th, 2019, an enforcement team visited Atlantic Geodynamics Nigeria (Atlantic Fluid Services) Limited in Port-Harcourt for failing to fulfil its outstanding obligation since 2017. It was observed that the company no longer carried out ISP services. The company claimed it had written to inform the Commission in 2017 of its closure and also sent a correspondence to the Commission in October 2018 regarding its AOL obligation but noted that it was yet to receive a response from the Commission. Consequently, since the company said it had stopped operation, the Commission’s enforcement team disconnected the company’s radio antennas. The Company was also requested to respond to the pre-enforcement notice dated December 12th, 2018. Regional Sensitisation Workshop on the Dangers of Patronising Fully-Activated SIM Cards

The Commission organised a sensitisation workshop on the dangers of patronising fully-activated Subscriber Identification Module (SIM) cards in the six (6) geopolitical zones. The workshop kicked off on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 in Lagos, which had in attendance the major mobile network operators (MNOs) and their respective vendors. Status Update on Enforcement Exercise on SIM Card Registration outside Controlled Environment

The Commission received update on the status of the enforcement action in respect of SIM card registration outside a controlled environment in Gombe, Gombe State. It was reported that 2 persons were convicted for a period of 6 months each, while one person was released on bail and one person acquitted by the Court. Globacom’s outstanding Obligations

The Commission, on December 24, 2018, issued a pre-enforcement notice to Globacom Limited in respect of its outstanding financial obligations to the Commission i.e. National Numbering Plan Fee, Spectrum Fee, Annual Operating Levy (AOL) Fee and a deadline of March 31st, 2019 was given to the telecom company to pay the outstanding obligations. Following the notice, the Compliance Monitoring and Enforcement Department of the Commission received a memo from Licensing & Authorization Department of the NCC with regards to application for renewal/upgrade of Digital Mobile License (DML) to Unified Access Service License (UASL) by Globacom. However, Globacom was yet to settle its obligations with the Commission. Consequently, a memo was written to management for approval to carry out enforcement action against Globacom for failure to fulfil its outstanding obligations at the expiration of the March 31st, 2019 deadline. NATCOM’s outstanding Obligations

The Commission, on January 10, 2019, issued a pre-enforcement notice to NATCOM Development & Investment Ltd (NATCOM) in respect of its outstanding financial obligations to the Commission i.e. National Numbering Plan Fee, Spectrum Fee, Annual Operating Levy (AOL) Fee and a deadline of March 31st, 2019 to pay the outstanding obligations. Mitigating Incidence of Pre- Registration of SIM Card by 9Mobile

9mobile updated the Commission on the additional steps taken to deal with the incidence of illicit registration/activation and sales of SIM cards by some of their agents. A list of one hundred and thirty six (136) blacklisted/deactivated 9mobile SIM registration agents was forwarded to the Commission. The blacklisted agents were sorted out according to States/LGA basis and circulated to other MNOs.

Compliance Monitoring and Enforcement Report

(Quarter 2 – 2019)

Request for a Meeting From Sinel Global Concept Ltd.

The Commission received a letter from Sinel Global Concept Ltd. on behalf of Priority Communications Ltd., requesting a meeting on behalf of its client (Priority Communications Ltd.) for an out-of-court settlement regarding pending charge before the Federal High Court for illegal provision of communications services to wit; illegal deployment of service in the 5.4GHz frequency band.

The meeting was held on May 16, 2019 and it was resolved that the matter be settled out of court subject to the provision of a letter of comfort from priority Ltd that they would comply with whatever regulatory decision that may be considered by the Commission. Proposals for Tackling Call Masking & SIM Boxing

The Commission received financial proposals from the four (4) companies selected out of the six (6) companies that participated in the Proof of Concept (POC) on Call Masking and SIM Boxing. The proposals were reviewed by the Committee. Joint Venture Agreement Between Billyronks Global Limited and Perpetual Communications Limited

Billyronks Global Limited applied to the Commission for the registration of a Joint Venture Agreement (JVA) between itself and Perpetual Global Limited without any prior approval from the Commission. The Commission, having reviewed the agreements, directed the parties to cease operation and give reasons why sanctions prescribed in the Regulation should not be imposed against them. Enforcement Action against Licensees That Failed to Renew Their Licenses Pursuant to Section 43 of the Nigerian Communications Act 2003 2003.

The Commission reported twenty four (24) Companies that continuously failed to renew their licences after expiration. Pre-enforcement notices were sent to the affected companies in which only five (5) responded to the notice. Consequently, enforcement action was approved against the 19 defaulting companies for operating without valid licences. Enforcement Action against Auto Tracker Nig. Ltd for the Provision of Communications Services Without a Licence in Lagos.

An enforcement action was carried out against Auto Tracker Nig. Ltd in Lagos on May 16, 2019 for providing communication services without licence. The suspect was arrested and handed over to the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) for interrogation. Auto Tracker Nig. Ltd was directed to immediately regularise and notify the Commission failing which all numbers in its database will be deactivated by MTN. Contravention of Section 38 of the Nigerian Communications Act 2003 – Notice of Sanction.

DCC Satellite Limited’s (DCC) transferred its licence to CWG contrary to Section 38 of the NCA, 2003 and Condition 10 of its IDA Licence without prior knowledge of the Commission.

Consequently, an administrative fine in the sum of N25, 000.000 (Twenty five Million Naira) only was imposed against CWG, based on the provisions of paragraph 14 (e) (f) (g) & (l) of the Enforcement Regulations, 2005, to serve as deterrence. The deadline for payment of the fine was 3rd of June 2019. Identified Breach of the Commission’s Guidelines on The Technical Specifications for Installation of Telecommunications Masts and Towers, 2009.

The Commission on June 6, 2019 directed all base transceiver station (BTS) sites operators (MTN, IHS, ATC, AIRTEL and GLO) whose sites were in breach of the Commission’s Guidelines on Technical Specifications for the Installation of Telecommunications Masts and Towers 2009 (Guidelines) to carryout remedial measures on or before June 28, 2019 to avoid enforcement action against them in accordance with the Guidelines and the Commission’s Enforcement Processes Regulations, 2019. Enforcement Exercise Carried out Regarding Complaint on Frequency Interference into EMTS Networks in Awka, Anambra State.

Enforcement exercise was carried out from June 24-26, 2019, in Anambra State regarding a complaint from EMTS due to interference on its 2100MHz band, resulting in significant impact on its quality of service delivery at some of its sites covering Ngozika Estate, Udoka Estate and Okponu at Awka, Anambra State. The affected areas were visited and all offending equipment illegally interfering with EMTS Networks were confiscated. (Boosters, Power signal DC ll and Antennas in the vicinities and handed over to ENZO. Enforcement against Y-Com Ltd for Failure to Renew Licence

The Commission had carried out an enforcement exercise against Y-Com Ltd. for failure to renew its expired licence, its office premises was sealed.

Although Y-COM had since applied for unsealing of their office premises, the Company had commenced the processes for meeting up with all the outstanding obligations to enable the Commission to renew its licence. Enforcement Action against RAGP

Further Enforcement action has been considered against Recharge and Get Paid whose Sales and Installation Licence was deregistered in May 2019 for operating outside the scope of its licence. Enforcement Action Against Recharge and Get Paid (RAGP)

Further Enforcement action has been considered against Recharge and Get Paid whose Sales and Installation Licence was deregistered in May 2019 for operating outside the scope of its licence. The Commission had published a disclaimer against RAGP on two (2) national dailies warning the general public that any person who deals with the company does so at his own risk.

Compliance Monitoring and Enforcement Report

(Quarter 3 – 2019)

Monitoring of Compliance with the Commission’s Direction on Routing of a Minimum of 10% Of Interconnect Traffic by Mobile Network Operators (MNOS) through Interconnect Exchange Licensees

Pursuant to the directive that Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) and Interconnect Clearing Houses forward their monthly interconnect traffic to the Commission on/before 10th of the preceding month. Accordingly, to facilitate our compliance monitoring with the direction issued in April 2009 that all operators pass a minimum of 10% of their inter –operator traffic through certified Interconnect Exchange Licensees anywhere the Interconnect Exchange Licensees are located. The report of August, 2019 had been reviewed and findings as well as the recommendations had been forwarded for Management’s consideration. Report of Q3, 2019 Technical Audit of Operators’ Performance of the Mobile Number Portability (MNP) Scheme Consistent with Commission’s mandate to monitor all significant activities relating to the performance of all Stakeholders in the Mobile Number Portability (MNP) Scheme and given the need to ensure a seamless porting process with strict adherence to the MNP Regulations 2014 and the Business Rules & Port Order Processes, a technical audit team carried out a comprehensive compliance audit exercise of the MNP Platform from 4th -6th September, 2019 in Lagos. The objectives of the exercise included: a. To review the level of success NPC’s migration of the MNP Platform to its new technical partners, Porting Access Ltd, b. Conduct an in-depth review of planned/ unplanned technical faults that occurred within the period under review; c. Audit ‘Validation Responses (T2) & Deactivation Responses (T4)’ which have timelines of 2 hours and 1 hour respectively for the period under review; d. Review all port rejections by the Donor to ensure that these rejections are within the valid reasons for rejection in the MNP Business Rules; e. Review the current status of outstanding MNP fees owed to the NPC Administrator by Mobile Network Operators (MNOs); f. Review all Emergency Repatriations and ‘Return to Block Operator’ transactions for the past 5 months (i.e. October, 2018 – February, 2019). In view of findings from the Audit exercise, the Commission directed Mobile Network Operators to carry out the following: 1) That Mobile Network Operators should ensure the fields for inputting MSISDN in porting request forms are only 10 digits. In addition, there was a need for MNOs to educate and train front-end staff to ensure the correct donor network and MSISDN were specified before details were sent to NPC; 2) That the MNP Industry Technical Working Group will discuss and impose a 45 day port restriction period for newly activated SIM cards; 3) That Mobile Network Operators henceforth strictly comply with the conditions for ‘Emergency Repatriations’ and ‘Return to Block Operator’ in line with Provisions of the MNP Business Rules, as well as the consequences for non-compliance; 4) That Mobile Network Operators remove the power to carry out ‘Emergency Repatriations’ and ‘Return to Block Operator’ from their front end agents to mitigate the emerging trend of abuse of laid down processes and procedures; 5) In view of the relatively low amount of porting transactions, the Commission was to carry out robust awareness campaigns to enlighten consumers on the availability of Mobile Number Portability Scheme. Licensing Issues

a. Enforcement Action against Recharge and Get Paid Limited (RAGP) for Operating without Licence

The Commission had carried out an investigation on Recharge and Get Paid Limited (RAGP) non-compliance with its directives to stop providing the services outside the scope of the class licence granted by the Commission.

Consequently, the Commission de-registered the company and also published a disclaimer in two (2) national dailies on the de-registration of RAGP licence. Furthermore, Mobile Network Operators (MNO) were directed to cease any communications service with RAGP.

b. Notice of Disconnection of Value Added Services (VAS) from the MTN Network- Yellowdot Africa Nigeria Limited

A letter was received from YellowDot Nigeria Limited dated 1st July, 2019 requesting the Commission to halt MTN’s intention to disconnect it from its network. In a letter dated July 23, 2019, the Commission advised MTN Nigeria Communications PLC not to disconnect YellowDot as it had already applied for the renewal of its license. Consequently, YellowDot was requested to submit its tax clearance certificate and pay the outstanding Annual Operating Levy (AOL) in the sum of N7,769,550.65 (Seven Million Seven Hundred and Sixty Nine Thousand, Five Hundred and Fifty Naira, Sixty Five Kobo) to enable the Commission complete the renewal process. Spectrum/interconnect

Nationwide Physical Enforcement Action against Illegal and Unauthorised Users of 5.430 – 5.725 Ghz (5.4ghz) Frequency Band

The Commission carried out nationwide monitoring exercise on the utilisation of the 5.4GHz frequency band in Eleven (11) states of the Federation which reported illegal deployment of service in the licensed band by some public and private organizations.

Prior to the exercise, the Commission, on September 4, 2019, published a 14-day Pre-Enforcement notice in the national dailies warning the affected organization to forthwith vacate and desist from the illegal deployment of services in the licensable portion of the 5.4GHz band without having obtained the requisite authorization from the Commission. SIM Cards

a. Enforcement Exercise on Complaint of SIM Card Registration Agents in Oyo State

The Commission carried out an enforcement exercise in Ibadan, Oyo State between July 9 and 11, 2019 at locations where SIM Cards were purchased and registered in contravention with the Direction on SIM Card registration in a Controlled Environment. A total of four (4) suspects were arrested with registered MSISDN lines belonging to MTN, Airtel and Globacom and handed over to the Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) for investigation and prosecution. Following which a pre-enforcement letter was sent to the respective operators to show cause why the appropriate sanction should not be imposed against them for the breach in accordance with the Commission’s Direction on SIM Card registration in a controlled environment and the Nigerian Communications (Enforcement Process, etc.) Regulations, 2019.

b. Enforcement Action against Fraudulently-Registered SIM Cards in Abia and Imo States

The Commission carried out an enforcement action on the availability of fraudulently-registered Subscriber Identification Module (SIM) as reported by the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Umuahia, Abia State and also information gathered from participants in the Commissions awareness programme in Owerri, Imo State between September 10 &13, 2019. However, no arrest was made in both locations as there was high level of awareness and compliance regarding the sale of registered SIM cards and its attendant national security implications. Sanction a. Unauthorised Change of Shareholding Structure by Comviva Technologies Nigeria Limited – Notice Of Sanction Following a breach of the Commission’s regulations regarding change of company shareholding structure, Comviva Technologies Nigeria Limited (Comviva) were sanctioned an administrative fee of N2, 000,000, due to its uncertain financial situation. The Commission approved a monthly payment plan beginning from September 2019 and ending December 2019 to complete the payment of the sanction. Further to the approval, Comviva had since commenced payment. b. Joint Venture Agreement between Billyronks Global Limited and Perpetual Communications Limited Billyronks Global Limited applied to the Commission for the registration of a Joint Venture Agreement (JVA) between itself and Perpetual Global Limited without any prior approval from the Commission. The Commission, having reviewed the agreements, directed the parties to cease operation and give reasons why sanctions prescribed in the Regulation should not be imposed against them. Further to which the Commission held a meeting with Billyronks Global Limited and Perpetual Communications Limited on July 1, 2019 where the companies pleaded with the Commission for leniency in its decision admitting it was a mistake on their part. It was resolved that both companies should tender a letter of apology to the Commission for executing the joint venture agreement without prior approval from the Commission. Consequently, the Executive Vice Chairman of NCC’s approval to issue strong warning letters to the erring companies was sought and communicated accordingly. c. Joint Venture Agreement between Cybersynch Nigeria Limited and MTN A joint venture agreement between Cybersynch Nigeria Limited (Cybersynch) and MTN was entered into without prior approval from the Commission. Cybersynch, a value added service provider had applied for tariff approval on its product Forbes 8 and an agreement with MTN. Both companies were issued pre-enforcement notice dated July 16, 2019 for contravening condition 11 of the Value Added Service Licence and condition 13 of the Unified Access Service Licence respectively. In their response, it was established that the agreement entered into by Cybersynch and MTN is not a joint venture agreement but an agreement executed for the purpose of providing Value added service within MTN’s network as defined in the value added services framework. The case has been closed and Policy competition Department advised for the companies to be granted approval. d. Direction on Forceful /Automatic Renewal of Data Subscription and Activation/Subscription to Data and Value Added Services During an audit exercise carried out by the Commission from September 25-28, 2019, it was discovered that Airtel, MTN and Globacom forcefully subscribed some customers to Data and Value Added Services in contravention of the Commission’s Direction on Forceful Subscription. A letter was sent to the MNOs (Airtel, MTN and Globacom) directing that they make the required refunds before September 27, 2019 and also furnish the Commission with the details on or before October 4, 2019. Checks revealed that some refunds have been effected by the Operators along with forwarded documentation. While the letters conveying the fines which include Airtel -N2, 397,084.000 (Two Billion, Three Hundred and Ninety Seven Million, Eighty Four Thousand Naira), EMTS- N164, 362,000 (One Hundred and Sixty Four Million, Three Hundred and Sixty Two Thousand Naira), Globacom- N232, 576,000(Two Hundred and Thirty Two Million, Five Hundred and Seventy Six Thousand Naira) have been sent respectively. All Other Issues

a. Globacom’s outstanding Obligations to the Commission

Globacom paid part of its outstanding financial obligations to the Commission, (i.e. National Numbering Plan, AOL, Spectrum fees etc.) Payment of about N729, 000,000 was made for numbering plan for 2019. Further payments will be monitored and communicated subsequently.

b. Request for Confirmation of Regulatory Status

The Commission received a referral regarding Fibre One Broadband Limited engaged in the provision of Internet services. Accordingly, Licensing and Authorisation Department of the NCC confirmed that the company was not licensed by the Commission.

c. Implementation of the Industry Code of Corporate Governance

Following the resolution of the Executive Management on implementation of the Industry Code of Corporate Governance, the Commission Secretariat and Compliance Monitoring and Enforcement Departments were required to review Corporate Governance reports submitted by licensees to ensure effective monitoring of compliance. A meeting between Commission Secretariat and Compliance Monitoring and Enforcement department of the Commission was held on 26th September, 2019 in order to map out strategies for general monitoring and agree on responsibilities for effective implementation of the code.