Glo at 19: Upgrades 4G- LTE across  country

By Stellamaris Ashinze

A Digital solutions company, Globacom on Monday, said it has been carrying out aggressive roll-out of network equipment and upgrade of its sites to 4G-LTE across the country.

Deputy Chief Operating Officer of Globacom, Mr Bisi Koleosho said in a statement that it was in order to continue to offer high speed and quality data experience to its over 56 million subscribers.

Koleosho while expressing gratitude to its subscribers and Nigerians for their support over the past 19 years, restated its commitment to the provision of world-class communications and digital services.

He said the process covered the entire scope of telecoms infrastructure upgrade from the core network to access network, transmission and IP network, fiber network, metro access and backbone infrastructure.

According to him, it also involves rollout out of new sites to increase network coverage in areas that need improvement and to also densify and ease off already congested areas.

“This ultimately improves customers’ network experience and satisfaction in terms of service delivery, network quality and coverage.

‘’Globacom’s massive investments in digital technology, array of value added services, strong and unique marketing initiatives have made it the network of choice for millions of telephone users over the past 19 years.

‘’The company has also impacted significantly on international telecom operations with Glo Gateway, the International Wholesale Voice and Data Exchange and Trading Business Unit of Globacom.

‘’The company, which marks its 19th anniversary this week, haven commenced business on August, 29, 2003, said it has been an eventful and fulfilling 19 years of operations,’’ he said.

Koleosho said that it was in line with the corporate promise Globacom made at launch to build a robust communications and technology infrastructure that would consistently deliver value to its esteemed customers.

He assured subscribers that Globacom would remain a catalyst for socio-economic empowerment not only in Nigeria but also in Africa.

According to him, the company is constantly investing massively in new technologies to exceed customer expectations.

According to him, it is the first operator in Africa to launch gateway switches outside the continent to carry international voice and data traffic.

‘Glo 1, the first privately owned submarine cable, has also addressed the bandwidth requirements of the West African sub-region and led to crashing of data tariffs’.

The New Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Globacom is the first indigenous telecommunications company to introduce the per second billing on calls (NAN)

