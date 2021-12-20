Giwa Killings: Uba Sani extends support to bereaved families





Senator Uba Sani representing the Kaduna Central District has directed immediate assistance to the bereaved families of the 38 persons slain by bandits in Sunday’s attacks on communities in Giwa Local Government Area of Kaduna State and pledged to do all he could to support them further.



Giving the directive to his field men, Uba Sani who expressed feelings for the bereaved families, said he shared their pain in this trying moment.



“I have also instructed my field officers to rush needed assistance to them and remain determined to do all that is necessary to fully support the bereaved families and the villages in Giwa where these enemies of humanity have been showing their evil hands.



“My heart bleeds for my 38 innocent constituents killed in one of the bloodiest attacks on Giwa Local Government by murderous terrorists. The affected villages where lives and property were mercilessly destroyed are Ruheya, Kauran Pawa, Marke and Idasu Gari,” the Senator mourned.



He charged the security forces to take this latest act as an affront and deal decisively with these inhuman and blood thirsty elements laying siege to communities.

“Take the battle to them. Give them no breathing space. They don’t belong to a civilized society like ours,” he charged.

He prayed Allah forgive the shortcomings of the victims and grant them Aljanah Firdaus.

