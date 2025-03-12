Giwa assumes duty as 29th Commissioner of Police in Enugu

By Stanley Nwanosike

Mamman Giwa, has assumed duty as the 29th Commissioner of Police in the Nigerian Police Force, Enugu State Command.

Giwa who succeeds the former Commissioner, Mr Kanayo Uzuegbu, who was recently promoted to the rank of Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG) and redeployed, resumed duty on Tuesday.

This is contained in a statement by the Enugu State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Daniel Ndukwe, on Wednesday in Enugu.

Giwa on resumption of duty in the state, sort the cooperation of residents to help the Police achieve its mandate of securing lives and property.

He pledged commitment to implementing a professional, proactive, and people-friendly policing strategy in line with the vision of the Inspector-General of Police, Dr Kayode Egbetokun. (NAN)