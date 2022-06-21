Give us an Army Division in Auchi, Otaru urges COAS

By Deborah Coker

The Otaru of Auchi kingdom, Alhaji Aliru Momoh, Ikelebe II, on Tuesday requested the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lt.-Gen. Farouk Yahaya, to make Auchi a division of the Nigerian Army.

The traditional ruler made the request in his palace when the COAS paid him a courtesy visit to intimate him of his working visit to the kingdom.

He noted that Auchi kingdom was long over due to be made an Army division, bearing in mind, the long presence of the Army in the locality and the vast land donated to the army by the locality.

He also said that Auchi had collaborated with the army over the years to ensure peaceful coexistence among residents in the locality as well as neighbouring communities.

He added that in view of this, the community was long over due to be made a division of the army, noting that it would further enhance the safety and ensure a more peaceful environment.

According to the Otaru, Auchi is due for a division. “We have given the army vast land and it’s not being utilised.

“Your visit is sacred to Auchi because of the bond of friendship we have with the military.

“We are therefore, requesting that Auchi be made an Army division, and we will appreciate it if it is made possible in the next six months .”

The traditional ruler also expressed optimism that with the visit of the COAS, greater peace would begin to reign in the kingdom.

He stressed l the need for patience and forbearance in every situation and appealed to the COAS to ensure peace and tranquility reigned during his tenure as COAS.

Responding, Yahaya said he and other top hierarchy of the army were in the kingdom for a working visit.

He commended the Otaru for the enabling environment and support provided for the army to operate in the locality.

He said the army needed his prayers as a traditional ruler to surmount the many challenges bedevilling the country.

While appreciating the advice of the traditional ruler, the COAS however said that what the army was doing in the locality was to enhance security in the area.

“While it is good to aspire, what we are doing presently is making efforts to enhance security in all our formations and host communities and country at large.

“We will continue to enhance that. We appreciate the land given to us, and I promise, we will put it to better use,” the COAS said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the COAS had earlier inaugurated a 250-seater multi purpose auditorium at the Nigerian Army School of Electrical and Mechanical Engineering (NASEME), Auchi.

He had also inspected both ongoing and completed infrastructure in the school.

NAN also reports that Yahaya is in Edo on a four-day working visit and is expected to inaugurate more projects executed in formations under the 4 Brigade during his visit. (NAN)

