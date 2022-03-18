Give priority to masses’ welfare, PDP chieftain charges political leaders

By David Adeoye

A Chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Oyo State, Dr Nureni Adeniran, has charged political leaders to give priority to welfare of the masses.



Adeniran, who is the Executive Chairman, Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board, (SUBEB), gave the charge on Friday, at the State secretariat of PDP, Molete, Ibadan.



The SUBEB boss was at the party secretariat to notify some leaders of the party of his senatorial ambition.



According to him, provision of good governance through improvement of the masses’ living standards, economy and enhancement of infrastructural development should be prioritised by those in positions of authority.



He charged all the nation’s political leaders to ensure that welfare of the masses is paramount in their heart and daily activities, for them to feel the impacts of good governance.



Adeniran described Gov. Seyi Makinde as a good example of a political leader, known for providing good governance in the State.



The PDP chieftain, who hinted on his aspiration to run for the Oyo South Senatorial seat in 2023 general election, said his determination to serve humanity prompted him to show interest.



He said that the step became imperative since INEC had already released the time table for the 2023 general elections.



Adeniran said that he had consulted widely with stakeholders within the nine local government areas that made up of Oyo South Senatorial District.



The former Chairman of Ibadan South West Local Government, between 1999 -2002, said that he would resign his appointment as SUBEB boss “when it is time to publicly declare his interest to run for the senatorial seat”.(NAN)

