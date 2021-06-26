Give Nigerian graduates opportunity to perform – Educationist

Mr Femi Olusegun, an educationist, has urged employers of lanour give Nigerian graduates opportunities perform.


Olusegun, the Proprietor of Rising Stars Nursery and Primary School, Ilorin, said that Nigerian graduates are capable and perform excellently, if employed.


Olusegun made the assertion an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday Ilorin.


He said employers should stop underrating Nigerian graduates and consider them worthy of employment.


According him, most doubt graduates from Nigeria perform some jobs for them, rather they prefer foreigners.


“We have the brains; we have capable graduates that can perform better than the so called foreign experts.


“It is waste of money to hire foreign experts to sectors that can be successfully managed by young and energetic Nigerian graduates.


“It is time to trust own and stop discriminating against them. It is very common most engineering firms to bring foreigners to operate some machines.


“Nigerian graduates are not inferior, they are far better than the hyped foreign experts,” he said.
The proprietor advised employers to always consider graduates from the country ahead of foreigners.


He however advised the youths to be hard-working and avoid being lured into groups capable of destroying their and harming others. (NAN)

