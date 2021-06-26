Give Nigerian graduates opportunity to perform – Educationist

Mr Femi Olusegun, an educationist, has urged employers of lanour to give Nigerian graduates opportunities to perform.



Olusegun, the Proprietor of Rising Stars Nursery and Primary School, Ilorin, said that Nigerian graduates are capable to deliver and perform excellently, if employed.



Olusegun made the assertion in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Ilorin.



He said employers should stop underrating Nigerian graduates and consider them worthy of employment.



According to him, most organisations doubt graduates from Nigeria to perform some jobs for them, rather they prefer foreigners.



“We have the best brains; we have capable graduates that can perform better than the so called foreign experts.



“It is waste of money to hire foreign experts to manage sectors that can be successfully managed by young and energetic Nigerian graduates.



“It is time to trust our own and stop discriminating against them. It is very common in most engineering firms to bring foreigners to operate some machines.



“Nigerian graduates are not inferior, they are far better than the hyped foreign experts,” he said.

The proprietor advised employers to always consider graduates from the country ahead of foreigners.



He however advised the youths to be hard-working and avoid being lured into groups capable of destroying their future and harming others. (NAN)

